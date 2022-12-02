Read full article on original website
Related
Irwin Naturals Q3 Revenue Declines 7% YoY, What About Adjusted EBITDA?
Irwin Naturals Inc. IWINF IWIN (FRA:97X) revenue in the Q3 2022 decreased 7% to $22 million, compared to $23.7 million in the Q3 2021. The 7% decline in overall operating revenues were due largely to supply issues in the CBD segment, related to a reduction in supply at a key supplier. The decline, though still down from prior year, is recovering quarter over quarter. Production of CBD products has restarted at the company’s manufacturer. Other factors impacting sales related to order timing and the loss of distribution of certain non-CBD mass market products.
Some Meta Employees Embroiled In Dispute Over Severance Package Promised By Mark Zuckerberg
A group of Meta Platforms, Inc META workers who joined via a corporate training program alleged inferior severance packages compared to other workers whom the company recently laid off. The employees were members of Meta’s Sourcer Development Program, likely to help workers from diverse backgrounds obtain careers in corporate technology...
wealthinsidermag.com
Market Snapshot: The U.S. economy won’t collapse under Fed’s ‘weight’ based on the performance of these sectors despite inflation and oil risks
Investors are trying to read the tea leaves in a choppy U.S. stock market to gauge whether its recent run higher can continue after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell unleashed bullish sentiment at the end of November by indicating its aggressive interest rate hikes could slow. “The leadership of the...
ZincFive Raises $54 Million in Series D Financing
PORTLAND, Oregon--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2022-- ZincFive®, the world leader in nickel-zinc battery-based solutions for immediate power applications, announced it has raised $54 million in Series D funding. The Series D investment brings ZincFive’s total funding since inception to $139 million. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221206005114/en/ ZincFive announced it has raised $54 million in Series D funding. (Photo: Business Wire)
wealthinsidermag.com
Biggest Movers: QNT Remains Near Multi-Week High, XMR up for Fifth Straight Session
Quant was one of the biggest gainers to start the weekend, as price remained close to a multi-week high. This comes as cryptocurrency markets were marginally higher, following Friday’s volatile session. Monero was also higher on Saturday, as the token extended its recent gains for a fifth consecutive day.
wealthinsidermag.com
Bitcoin’s Third Largest Wallet Changed Hands, but Onchain Data Shows It’s Likely the Same Owner
Last year and during the first half of 2022, speculators assumed the third-largest bitcoin address was a ‘mysterious whale,’ even though the wallet had shown strong characteristics of being a cryptocurrency exchange. The address known as “1P5ZED” has since been replaced by another address, after the wallet started to transfer its entire bitcoin balance in mid-July 2022. The bitcoin address “1LQoW” is now the third-largest wallet today, and it’s very likely that the owner of the 1LQoW wallet is the same entity that managed the 1P5ZED wallet.
wealthinsidermag.com
Bitcoin’s Difficulty Slides 7.32%, Reduction Marks the Largest Drop in 2022
On Dec. 5, 2022, at block height 766,080, Bitcoin’s mining difficulty adjustment dropped 7.32% lower, making it the largest difficulty reduction in 2022. The current difficulty is approximately 34.24 trillion and it will remain at this point for the next two weeks or 2,016 blocks. Bitcoin Miners Catch a...
wealthinsidermag.com
Standard Chartered Bank: Bitcoin Could Fall to $5,000 Next Year
Standard Chartered Bank says the price of bitcoin could drop to $5,000 next year. The bank’s analyst explained that cryptocurrencies could fall further and more crypto firms could “succumb to liquidity squeezes and investor withdrawals.”. Standard Chartered Bank’s $5K Bitcoin Scenario. Standard Chartered Bank published a note...
wealthinsidermag.com
Web3 Crypto Onboarding Platform Transak Integrates With Coinbase Wallet
According to Transak, users of the Coinbase self-custody wallet in South East Asia can now use its Web3 onboarding platform “as a fiat on-ramp to buy crypto.” Transak’s integration with the Coinbase wallet is coming at a time when more users are becoming “aware of the importance of keeping their assets safe, secure, and in their control.”
Comments / 0