Read full article on original website
Related
wealthinsidermag.com
India’s Central Bank Digital Currency Should Be Able to Do Anything Cryptocurrency Can Do With No Risk, Official Claims
An Indian central bank official claims that if there is anything cryptocurrencies like bitcoin and ether can do, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) should be able to create a product that will do the same job without the associated risks. “This is essentially what we are doing in the CBDC experiments,” he stressed.
wealthinsidermag.com
Web3 Crypto Onboarding Platform Transak Integrates With Coinbase Wallet
According to Transak, users of the Coinbase self-custody wallet in South East Asia can now use its Web3 onboarding platform “as a fiat on-ramp to buy crypto.” Transak’s integration with the Coinbase wallet is coming at a time when more users are becoming “aware of the importance of keeping their assets safe, secure, and in their control.”
wealthinsidermag.com
Standard Chartered Bank: Bitcoin Could Fall to $5,000 Next Year
Standard Chartered Bank says the price of bitcoin could drop to $5,000 next year. The bank’s analyst explained that cryptocurrencies could fall further and more crypto firms could “succumb to liquidity squeezes and investor withdrawals.”. Standard Chartered Bank’s $5K Bitcoin Scenario. Standard Chartered Bank published a note...
A one-time payment is coming your way from the state
money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Olia Danilevich (Pexels) Are you still waiting for your Inflation Relief—or Middle Class Tax Relief—payment? Well, if that's the case, you may have to wait a little bit longer for this money to come. Approximately 23 million people are receiving money (up to $1,050) from the state of California. (source)
Macron tackles French immigration 'anxieties' with new law
French President Emmanuel Macron is set to make a second attempt at increasing expulsions of illegal immigrants after a series of scandals and under fierce pressure from his far-right opponents. In her third bid for the presidency this year, she proposed changing the constitution via a referendum to speed up expulsions, set immigration targets and ensure French people got priority over foreigners for all state services.
‘This is blood money, pure and simple’: A top aide to Ukraine’s President Zelensky accuses BP of war profiteering with stake in Russian oil firm
A major energy company that pledged to sell its stake in Russia has yet to do so, and a top Ukrainian official just accused it of pocketing millions from the war. British Petroleum is one of the world’s largest oil and gas companies, so when it announced in February that it would sell its 19.75% stake in Russian energy company Rosneft in the wake of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, it held weight.
wealthinsidermag.com
India’s economy expected to grow 6.9% this year – World Bank
NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India’s economy is expected to grow 6.9% in the current fiscal year, the World Bank said in a report on Tuesday, citing tightening monetary policy and high commodity prices as factors impacting the country’s growth. The report sees average retail inflation at 7.1...
ZincFive Raises $54 Million in Series D Financing
PORTLAND, Oregon--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2022-- ZincFive®, the world leader in nickel-zinc battery-based solutions for immediate power applications, announced it has raised $54 million in Series D funding. The Series D investment brings ZincFive’s total funding since inception to $139 million. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221206005114/en/ ZincFive announced it has raised $54 million in Series D funding. (Photo: Business Wire)
wealthinsidermag.com
Australia central bank raises rates to 10-year high, says more needed
SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia’s central bank on Tuesday raised interest rates to a 10-year high and stuck with its projection that more hikes are needed to cool inflation, a stance taken as slightly hawkish by markets that were looking for signs of a pause in the near term.
Croatia sets sights on Europe's border-free club
If Croatia gets approval this week to join the world's largest visa-free area, the massive queues of vehicles at the borders with its European neighbours will become history. If on Thursday Croatia gets the green light to join Schengen -- potentially alongside Bulgaria and Romania -- the kilometres-long (miles-long) vehicle queues at the Bregana border crossing with Slovenia will become a thing of the past.
wealthinsidermag.com
Bitcoin’s Difficulty Slides 7.32%, Reduction Marks the Largest Drop in 2022
On Dec. 5, 2022, at block height 766,080, Bitcoin’s mining difficulty adjustment dropped 7.32% lower, making it the largest difficulty reduction in 2022. The current difficulty is approximately 34.24 trillion and it will remain at this point for the next two weeks or 2,016 blocks. Bitcoin Miners Catch a...
wealthinsidermag.com
Oil rises after OPEC+ holds oil output targets, China eases COVID curbs
MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Oil prices inched up in early trade after OPEC+ nations reaffirmed their oil output targets ahead of a European Union ban and price caps on Russian crude, which kick off on Monday. At the same time, in a positive sign for fuel demand, more Chinese cities...
World Cup 2022: Morocco v Spain buildup as last-16 ties wrap up – live
All the latest news and build-up to the final pair of last-16 matches – Morocco v Spain, Portugal v Switzerland
Comments / 0