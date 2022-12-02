Read full article on original website
Related
wealthinsidermag.com
Oil rises after OPEC+ holds oil output targets, China eases COVID curbs
MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Oil prices inched up in early trade after OPEC+ nations reaffirmed their oil output targets ahead of a European Union ban and price caps on Russian crude, which kick off on Monday. At the same time, in a positive sign for fuel demand, more Chinese cities...
DeSantis' administration will freeze almost $2 billion worth of assets belonging to BlackRock
Governor DeSantis and his administration will pull about $2 billion worth of assets managed by BlackRock, following in the same footsteps as Louisiana and Missouri. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.Photo byGage Skidmore / Flickr.
rigzone.com
Canadian Oil Giant Plans to Pump Record Crude Next Year
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd., Canada’s largest oil and gas producer, is aiming to raise production as high as 1 million barrels a day in 2023 for the first time as the company ramps up drilling amid historically high prices. Combined with natural gas, production is forecast to increase by...
Hypebae
North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas
North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
The Verge
Why wind energy isn’t living up to its pollution-preventing potential
Wind power isn’t cleaning up as much pollution as it could, especially in communities of color and low-income neighborhoods, new research shows. The US’s wind energy boom has already led to billions of dollars of health benefits. But the majority of that hasn’t trickled into communities that have historically been burdened with the most air pollution, finds a study published today in the journal Science Advances. Fortunately, that could change if new wind energy projects are deployed more strategically.
US News and World Report
BP Doubles Down on Hydrogen as Fuel of the Future
LONDON (Reuters) - BP chief executive Bernard Looney is betting on hydrogen to power future low-carbon businesses as the governments of major economies stump up cash to develop the fuel to decarbonise. Low-carbon hydrogen already has a big fan-base and is forecast to play a major role in reducing greenhouse...
Keystone Pipeline could be sold
TC Energy, a listed Canadian oil and gas infrastructure giant, said it plans to divest C$5 billion of assets next year. Why it matters: This could include a sale of the politically charged Keystone Pipeline, which TC ultimately was blocked from expanding. What they're saying: In an earnings call, CEO...
‘This is blood money, pure and simple’: A top aide to Ukraine’s President Zelensky accuses BP of war profiteering with stake in Russian oil firm
A major energy company that pledged to sell its stake in Russia has yet to do so, and a top Ukrainian official just accused it of pocketing millions from the war. British Petroleum is one of the world’s largest oil and gas companies, so when it announced in February that it would sell its 19.75% stake in Russian energy company Rosneft in the wake of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, it held weight.
wealthinsidermag.com
Market Snapshot: The U.S. economy won’t collapse under Fed’s ‘weight’ based on the performance of these sectors despite inflation and oil risks
Investors are trying to read the tea leaves in a choppy U.S. stock market to gauge whether its recent run higher can continue after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell unleashed bullish sentiment at the end of November by indicating its aggressive interest rate hikes could slow. “The leadership of the...
AccuWeather
Long-range pattern looking cold through December
A very strong, high-level blocking pattern, otherwise known in this case as the "Greenland block," will likely dominate through at least mid-month. This will create a very broad trough across North America, with the jet stream shifted well to the south. What this will do is force most of the Arctic air southward through western and central Canada then into southeastern Canada and the northeastern United States.
Top EU official quits US meeting as tension over electric car subsidies persists
Efforts to resolve a simmering dispute between Europe and the United States over electric vehicle subsidies stemming from President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act suffered a blow Friday when a top EU official pulled out of talks scheduled for Monday.
ZincFive Raises $54 Million in Series D Financing
PORTLAND, Oregon--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2022-- ZincFive®, the world leader in nickel-zinc battery-based solutions for immediate power applications, announced it has raised $54 million in Series D funding. The Series D investment brings ZincFive’s total funding since inception to $139 million. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221206005114/en/ ZincFive announced it has raised $54 million in Series D funding. (Photo: Business Wire)
Croatia sets sights on Europe's border-free club
If Croatia gets approval this week to join the world's largest visa-free area, the massive queues of vehicles at the borders with its European neighbours will become history. If on Thursday Croatia gets the green light to join Schengen -- potentially alongside Bulgaria and Romania -- the kilometres-long (miles-long) vehicle queues at the Bregana border crossing with Slovenia will become a thing of the past.
Across vast Muslim world, LGBTQ people remain marginalized
YOGYAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — On the outskirts of Yogyakarta, an Indonesian city that’s home to many universities, is a small boarding school with a mission that seems out of place in a nation with more Muslim citizens than any other. Its students are transgender women. It is a rare oasis of LGBTQ acceptance – not only in Indonesia, but across the far-flung Muslim world. Many Muslim nations criminalize gay sex — including World Cup host Qatar. LGBTQ people routinely are rejected by their families, denounced by Islamic authorities, hounded by security forces, and limited to clandestine social lives. Appeals for change from LGBTQ-friendly nations are routinely dismissed as unwarranted outside interference. Yogyakarta’s Al-Fatah Islamic school was founded 14 years ago by Shinta Ratri, a trans woman who struggled with self-doubts in her youth, wondering if her gender transition was sinful. She went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in biology, then devoted herself to enabling other trans women to study Islam. Initially, there were 20 students at the school, and now about 60 – many of them middle-aged.
wealthinsidermag.com
India’s economy expected to grow 6.9% this year – World Bank
NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India’s economy is expected to grow 6.9% in the current fiscal year, the World Bank said in a report on Tuesday, citing tightening monetary policy and high commodity prices as factors impacting the country’s growth. The report sees average retail inflation at 7.1...
Governments gather in Canada in bid to boost biodiversity
BOSTON — (AP) — Amid warnings that biodiversity is in freefall, environmental leaders will gather in Montreal to hammer out measures aimed at shoring up the world's land and marine ecosystems and coming up with tens of billions of dollars to fund these conservation efforts. Delegates from about...
rigzone.com
US Seeks To Stop Oil Reserve Sales To Refill Stockpiles
The Biden administration is seeking to stop sales from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve mandated by Congress so it can refill the emergency reserve. — The Biden administration is seeking to stop sales from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve mandated by Congress so it can refill the emergency reserve, a move that could impact the release of 147 million barrels of crude oil.
wealthinsidermag.com
Australia central bank raises rates to 10-year high, says more needed
SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia’s central bank on Tuesday raised interest rates to a 10-year high and stuck with its projection that more hikes are needed to cool inflation, a stance taken as slightly hawkish by markets that were looking for signs of a pause in the near term.
wealthinsidermag.com
India’s Central Bank Digital Currency Should Be Able to Do Anything Cryptocurrency Can Do With No Risk, Official Claims
An Indian central bank official claims that if there is anything cryptocurrencies like bitcoin and ether can do, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) should be able to create a product that will do the same job without the associated risks. “This is essentially what we are doing in the CBDC experiments,” he stressed.
wealthinsidermag.com
Biggest Movers: QNT Remains Near Multi-Week High, XMR up for Fifth Straight Session
Quant was one of the biggest gainers to start the weekend, as price remained close to a multi-week high. This comes as cryptocurrency markets were marginally higher, following Friday’s volatile session. Monero was also higher on Saturday, as the token extended its recent gains for a fifth consecutive day.
Comments / 0