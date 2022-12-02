Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with the Las Cruces Writers’ Group local author and volunteer member, Charmayne Samuelson, about the group and their 2nd Annual Holiday Booknanza at the Mesilla Valley Mall in Las Cruces on Saturday December 10th from 12 to 3 p.m. She says there will be something for everyone, fiction, non-fiction, children’s books, mysteries, memoirs, and photography. In the past year Samuelson published a story coloring book based on Southwest animals which she co-authored with her 8- and 10-year-old grand-nephews called “What I Love! said Rubee Dove.” She also talked about the importance of authors editing their books before being published. Her books are also available at charmaynesamuelson.com. The Las Cruces Writers’ Group is a non-profit organization run by unpaid volunteers with monthly meetings, seminars, and book signings. Their website is lascruceswritersgroup.org.

1 DAY AGO