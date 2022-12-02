Read full article on original website
Best Local Music Stores for Christmas Shopping in El Paso
'Tis the season to be jolly ... and to start shopping. Here are a few ideas for getting gifts and supporting local businesses in El Paso. One friend or family member that we pretty much all have on our gift lists is a musician. Whether they play standard instruments like guitar, bass, drums, piano, etc or less conventional instruments like accordinas, or glockenspiels, they need stuff.
Snag A Free Limited Edition Mercado Bag During This Weekends ‘Buy El Paso Day’
If you love supporting local businesses then this weekend is your weekend to do just that!. The third annual “Buy El Paso Day” will be happening this Saturday, December 3rd and locals are encouraged to support local businesses this holiday season while also joining in on the social media fun all day long.
Yummy Holiday Treats You Can Get In El Paso
'Tis the season for hot coca, warm cookies and really just stuffing your face with any treat in sight with the excuse that it's Christmas!. If you're like me and love to indulge in holiday treats and are always looking for places around to town to check out, well let me give you this handy guide of holiday treats around El Paso!
A Delicious New Breakfast & Lunch Spot Has Opened Their Doors in Downtown El Paso
El Pasoans have been flocking to downtown El Paso to see San Jacinto Plaza dressed up for the holiday season. The Winterfest lights and attractions are a big hit in the evening, but there's still plenty to see and eat during the day. New York Gourmet Deli recently opened their doors at 203 Mills Avenue, in the old Drac's Cheesesteaks location. If you missed grabbing a cheesesteak while running around downtown, don't worry, this deli still has a scrumptious cheesesteak on the menu along with a wide variety of options.
Where to Buy Fresh Cut and Living Christmas Trees in El Paso
Because the Christmas tree is the most prominent decoration for those who celebrate Christmas, the decision to go real or artificial is a Christmas conundrum for some. Pros and cons on Eco-friendliness, tradition, costs aside, in the end it comes down to personal preference. I've done both over the years,...
Santa Making a Stop at El Paso Zoo This Weekend and He’s Bringing Snow
Jingle bells, jingle bells, jingle all the way ... to the El Paso Zoo to hang with Santa Claus. ’Tis the season for Santa at the Zoo. The Big Guy in the Red Suit is taking a couple of days off from supervising all the busy little elves at his toy shop in the North Pole to help turn the zoo from the wildest place in town into the merriest.
7 Perfect El Paso Toy Stores to Buy Toys
The season of giving is here; well, more specifically "gift giving". Santa isn't the only one making a list, I'm sure many of us are running around and trying to find the perfect gift for everyone on our list. If the person on your list is a toy fanatic, or...
Mylar Balloon Mural #14 Goes Up In Downtown El Paso
Another day, another amazing piece of work from local artist Tino Ortega!. Tino is on a mission to paint 23 murals across El Paso to honor the victims of the Walmart shooting. Every mural he creates pays tribute to El Paso’s culture through words or phrases. Most recently, Tino...
Downtown El Paso Hot Spot Bubbles with Rooftop Igloos for Festive Winter Dining
What do you do when you want to dine outdoors, but it’s too chilly outside? Do it in an igloo. If you’re looking for a unique dining experience that you can combine with the festive holiday vibe of San Jacinto Plaza, Stanton House has brought back its heated holiday igloos.
Local Eco-Service at Friend’s Front Door Shocked Me It’s in El Paso
I went over to my friend's house and was shocked to discover El Paso has a locally-based composting eco-service that picks up and delivers food scraps. According to a report from two years ago from KTSM news station channel 9, this is how it works:. "Each customer receives a green...
El Paso’s unique holiday market celebrates Santa’s not-so-nice counterpart
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Annual Krampus Fest concluded its sixth year with a large display of local vendors and artists as well as dozens of horned creatures taking a walk on a gloomy Saturday evening. Krampus Fest celebrates Santa’s evil counterpart Krampus who comes from an old European tale that says he would […]
List: Holiday cheer happening in Borderland throughout December
December 2 - 24 "Photos with Santa:" Bring the family to capture holiday moments with Santa at Sunland Park Mall. Reserve your spot. The Nutcracker: Presented By El Paso Ballet Theatre: Watch the performance at UTEP Magoffin Auditorium. Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com. December 2, 3, 9, 10, 16,...
El Paso can discover art of Van Gogh in cutting-edge, immersive show
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A cutting-edge immersive experience will bring the artwork of master Vincent Van Gogh to life here in El Paso. “Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” will be at the El Paso County Coliseum, 4100 E. Paisano, from Dec.16 through Jan. 20. The exhibit will bring to life more than 300 of Van […]
San Eli gets into holiday spirt with Christmas Extravaganza and Art Market
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – San Elizario got into the holiday spirit Sunday afternoon with a Christmas Extravaganza and Art Market. The event featured live music, more than 20 artisans and vendors and refreshments. It is part of San Elizario’s efforts to promote itself as an art destination. “It’s growing, and just by word of […]
2nd Annual Holiday Booknanza with Las Cruces Writer' Group
Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with the Las Cruces Writers’ Group local author and volunteer member, Charmayne Samuelson, about the group and their 2nd Annual Holiday Booknanza at the Mesilla Valley Mall in Las Cruces on Saturday December 10th from 12 to 3 p.m. She says there will be something for everyone, fiction, non-fiction, children’s books, mysteries, memoirs, and photography. In the past year Samuelson published a story coloring book based on Southwest animals which she co-authored with her 8- and 10-year-old grand-nephews called “What I Love! said Rubee Dove.” She also talked about the importance of authors editing their books before being published. Her books are also available at charmaynesamuelson.com. The Las Cruces Writers’ Group is a non-profit organization run by unpaid volunteers with monthly meetings, seminars, and book signings. Their website is lascruceswritersgroup.org.
Best Date Ideas in El Paso: Fun & Romantic Things to Do for Couples
El Paso is famous for its Texas-Mexican cuisine, which is prepared throughout the city. However, it has much more to offer: a variety of leisure activities, a warm desert climate and year-round sunshine. We have prepared a list of 10 things to do in El Paso for couples. Now you have El Paso date ideas for every weekend this month. It is fantastic, isn’t it?
Display of model trains decorated for Christmas
EL PASO, Texas - With the holidays chugging into full swing, what better way to get into the spirit than by seeing a display of model trains decorated for Christmas?. The Sunflower Bank’s Holiday Model Train Display returns for its second year with an enhanced, more extensive exhibit and a new collaboration with the City of El Paso’s 2022 WinterFest.
Weird Things Bartenders Have Found In El Paso Bars
Working in a bar, you're bound to find some weird stuff. Here are a few odd finds from a few El Paso mixologists. Joanna wrote an article about a bar trying to track down the owner of a, (large), bra that had been left there. That got me asking my bartender friends about the weird stuff they've found. The bra seems pretty normal after some of these finds.
El Paso’s Best Holiday Light Displays for 2022
The holiday season in El Paso is an experience like no other. Residents throughout the area can be counted on to channel their inner Clark Griswold and string up hundreds of lights, fill inflatables and plug in the holographic projector. A holiday light display is an opportunity to bring some...
Desert Discovery Day celebrates grand opening of newest trail
EL PASO, Texas– Several people gathered Saturday for Desert Discovery Day hosted by Asombro Institute for Science Education. Desert Discovery Day is a celebration of the desert and the grand opening of Asombro’s newest trail, the Gateway to the Desert Trail. The event celebrated a new trail ribbon...
