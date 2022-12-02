Read full article on original website
thecoastlandtimes.com
Hatteras Inlet channel is realigned; now a federal channel for dredging
Just after noon on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, Steve Coulter, chairman of the Dare County Waterways Commission, called and said “it’s signed, sealed and delivered.”. After almost two years, the realignment of Hatteras Inlet is now accomplished. “It’s federal now,” said Coulter. It means that the...
carolinacoastonline.com
Coastal Federation’s massive North River Farms project is complete
NORTH RIVER — After more than 20 years, the N.C. Coastal Federation has completed restoration work that transformed North River Farms in Down East Carteret County into a wetlands preserve. The completion of the massive project came with recent installment of two water control structures. According to the federation,...
outerbanksvoice.com
Top finishers in local high school swim meet
Local high school swim teams in the Northeastern Coastal Conference participated in meets this past week. On Wednesday, November 30, Manteo, First Flight, Pasquotank High, and Northeastern raced at the YMCA in Nags Head. The team scores were as follows: WOMENS: First Flight 104, Manteo 59, Northeastern 2, and Pasquotank 2. MEN’S: First Flight 107, Pasquotank 25, Manteo 20, Northeastern 3.
obxtoday.com
Pamlico County man “dumbfounded” after winning $1 million prize
Ray Flowers Jr. of New Bern considered buying one scratch-off ticket, changed his mind, bought a $10 Jumbo Bucks ticket instead, and won a $1 million prize. “Something just drew me to that one,” he said. Flowers, 66, purchased his lucky ticket from the Fuel Market on Riverdale Road...
outerbanksvoice.com
Outer Banks SPCA unveils commemorative Pet Tiles
The Outer Banks SPCA invites you to honor you pet and support the SPCA with a Commemorative Pet Tile. Imprinted with a beloved pet’s color photo and name, commemorative tiles are permanently installed on the interior walls of our Dare County Animal Shelter, and serve as an everlasting tribute to the love and bond between animals and their families. Thousands of visitors each year see these furry faces decorating our walls and many will visit their own personal tile again and again to remember a special pet.
outerbanksvoice.com
Meet Foxy, OBX SPCA Pet of the Week
This sweet girl is Outer Banks SPCA Pet of the Week. Foxy is around one-year-old and loves meeting people of all ages, loves playing outside and is dog friendly. Watch this video to learn more about Foxy. Adoption hours:. Monday – Friday 11 am to 5 pm and Saturday 11...
outerbanksvoice.com
OBX’s must-see Christmas houses
(Part of a continuing series) Don’t miss the Christmas spectacular at 5111 Lunar Drive in Kitty Hawk this holiday season, where Tony and Karen Facenda have transformed their yard into a “Kitty Hawk Christmas Land.”. The couple began their Christmas Wonderland 10 years ago when they became empty...
