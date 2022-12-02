The Outer Banks SPCA invites you to honor you pet and support the SPCA with a Commemorative Pet Tile. Imprinted with a beloved pet’s color photo and name, commemorative tiles are permanently installed on the interior walls of our Dare County Animal Shelter, and serve as an everlasting tribute to the love and bond between animals and their families. Thousands of visitors each year see these furry faces decorating our walls and many will visit their own personal tile again and again to remember a special pet.

