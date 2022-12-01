Paxlovid OK for Use in Pregnant Women Infected With COVID

Giving people a monetary incentive to achieve weight loss goals doubles the pounds they lose, according to a new study. Researchers tracked the weight loss of 668 morbidly obese adults in New York City and Los Angeles over a six-month period. The goal was for participants to lose 10 pounds. The study, published in JAMA Internal Medicine, found that two thirds of participants achieved the goal when they were offered money as a reward, but those who weren’t lost half the amount of weight. The average weight of participants before the study was 218 pounds with a BMI, or body mass index, of...

