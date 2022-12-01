ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton Record-Chronicle

Paxlovid OK for Use in Pregnant Women Infected With COVID

Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oTWR1_0jUb9s6v00

Paxlovid OK for Use in Pregnant Women Infected With COVID

THURSDAY, Dec. 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Moms-to-be can safely take Paxlovid to help keep their COVID infection from turning serious, a new study shows.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Obese people will lose more weight if you pay them: study

Giving people a monetary incentive to achieve weight loss goals doubles the pounds they lose, according to a new study. Researchers tracked the weight loss of 668 morbidly obese adults in New York City and Los Angeles over a six-month period. The goal was for participants to lose 10 pounds. The study, published in JAMA Internal Medicine, found that two thirds of participants achieved the goal when they were offered money as a reward, but those who weren’t lost half the amount of weight.  The average weight of participants before the study was 218 pounds with a BMI, or body mass index, of...
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
15K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

 https://dentonrc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy