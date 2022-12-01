ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas Ships $1.6 Trillion in Goods to Other States Each Year, 2nd Most in the U.S.

By hxdyl
 4 days ago
One of the pandemic’s biggest ripple effects was its impact on supply chains, both global and domestic: nearly half of all businesses in the U.S. reported domestic supply chain issues entering 2022. Freight businesses move trillions of dollars in goods each year, and these disruptions can make it difficult for businesses to provide goods to customers. It can also force consumers to pay a premium for goods that are harder to find. Within the U.S., certain locations are responsible for a higher volume of goods being shipped than others. To determine the states that ship the most goods to other states, researchers calculated the total value of goods shipped, the value of goods shipped as a proportion of the U.S. total, and the most common type of goods shipped. States were then ranked according to the total annual value of goods shipped.

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

