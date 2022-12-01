Read full article on original website
WSMV
First Alert Forecast: On and Off Rain this Week
Cold and Cloudy overnight with rain returning for each day most of the week. Clouds will increase overnight. Temperatures will tumble into the mid 30s by sunrise. On Monday, our next significant rain maker will move into the Mid State. Expect rain to begin over southwest Middle Tennessee for the morning commute. Rain should reach Nashville by 10 am or so. It’ll continue to spread farther northeastward through the rest of the morning. The rain continues throughout the afternoon and much of the night. The low will stop in the low 50s.
WSMV
First Alert Forecast: Morning showers, then a mostly dry weekend
After showers passed through this morning, most of the weekend will be dry before a wet and unsettled pattern takes hold for the next work week. Showers came to an end from west to east earlier this morning. Temperatures have began to fall, and by this this afternoon temperatures will be in the 40s and lowermost 50s. Late day sunshine is expected!
WSMV
First Alert Forecast: Cold Sunday, then Rain Returns
Cold, but mainly dry weather will stick around through Sunday. Clouds will increase overnight. Temperatures will tumble into the upper 20s and lowermost 30s by sunrise. We’ll have the slightest chance for a passing shower Sunday afternoon. Nashville’s rain chance will only be 20%. A few showers will be a little more likely over southernmost Middle Tennessee.
WSMV
First Alert Forecast: Cold Remainder of the Weekend
Cold, but mainly dry weather will stick around through the rest of this weekend. Tonight will be mainly clear and chilly with lows just below freezing. Sunday will turn mostly cloudy. We’ll have the slightest chance for a passing shower during the afternoon. Nashville’s rain chance is only 20%. A few showers are a little more likely over southernmost Middle Tennessee.
WAAY-TV
Isolated showers Sunday, then heavy rain returns by Monday
Northern Alabama and southern Tennessee saw a few rain showers Saturday morning and early afternoon. The showers and patchy fog gave way to a peak of sunshine by the afternoon with highs reaching into the 60's. Colder air moved into the region Saturday evening behind a cold front, but the...
WAAY-TV
Heavy rainfall potential early week, then huge warming trend
Heavy rainfall is poised to move over northern Alabama and southern Tennessee Monday and Monday evening. A stationary front will dissipate to our south as warm front reestablishes itself across Tennessee and Kentucky to our north. The focus of the rain will be near this front. That means our best chance for rain will come early in the week.
wgnsradio.com
Flooding Possible This Week Across Middle Tennessee
Moderate to heavy rainfall will begin to impact Middle Tennessee on Monday. As multiple waves of rain cross the region through the week, rainfall totals will build to 3 to 6 inches. The threat for flooding will start late Monday into early Tuesday for areas south of I-40, especially near...
indherald.com
Eye to the Sky: Rain, rain and more rain
If you’re looking for sunshine and happiness, you probably don’t want to look at the 7-day forecast. Sunday’s forecast from the National Weather Service is for mostly cloudy skies and a high in the mid 40s — good news, especially since the Scott County Chamber of Commerce’s annual Christmas parade was rescheduled for Sunday.
This Massive Drive-Through Light Show in Tennessee is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for an easy way to get into the holiday spirit, you might want to try going to a holiday light show!
Christmas parades happening this weekend in Middle Tennessee
Here's a list of Christmas parades that take place on Saturday, December 3, and Sunday, December 4, in Middle Tennessee.
Rent The Chicken: Tennessee farmer finds unique way to make a profit
Rent The Chicken offers two unique experiences that will create memories for a lifetime, and Middle Tennesseans have a chance to get involved.
crossvillenews1st.com
SANTA IS COMING TO EAST TN AND HERE IS WHERE HE WILL BE VISITING!
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For many people across East Tennessee, the holidays are a time to start relaxing from the stress of work and enjoy time with family. But for one jolly man, the holidays are a time when business starts picking up. Santa Clause is getting ready for his...
1450wlaf.com
Watch the Christmas Parade on demand from WLAF
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Watch the Christmas Parade on DEMAND from WLAF. The telecast is made possible by these outstanding corporate partners:. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 12/03/2022-9AM)
WKRN
Doctors brace for post-holiday illness surge
Silver Alert issued for missing man in White County. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a missing man who was last seen in White County. Murfreesboro votes to move ahead with a new waste …. The landfill that receives most of Middle Tennessee's trash is...
WSMV
Tennessee drivers react to TDOT’s proposed paid express lanes
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee drivers have mixed reactions to Department of Transportation’s “Choice Lanes,” a proposal to improve congestion in the state. Choice Lanes, which is part of TDOT’s public-private partnerships, are paid express lanes that drivers can choose to take at a price to get to their destination quicker.
WBBJ
Holiday Happenings in West TN: Dec 4
Sunday Fun-day! There are several fun events happening today in West TN!. Check out our list of events going on Sunday, December 4. Santa’s Shop for St. Jude (Jackson) Drive Thru- Christmas Story (Reagan) Find a full list of Christmas parades around West Tennessee here. For a list of...
wnky.com
KSP reminds of traffic safety checkpoints in local areas
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Kentucky State Police Post 3 is reminding the public of increased traffic monitoring. KSP says they use traffic safety checkpoints and patrol known problematic areas to make public roads safer. The checkpoints also act as a deterrent to violate Kentucky laws. The intent of...
wvlt.tv
Toys for Tots kicks-off across East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In 2021, Toys for Tots collected more than 500 gifts for kids in East Tennessee. As Christmas rolls around this season, preparations are rolling around to gear up for this year. ”I think at the end of the day we all have a kid inside of...
The Best Place To Live In Tennessee
Tennessee is no stranger to luring people to its dazzling lights, southern food, and epic music scene. But which city is the best in the state? Here's more.
Which cities in Tennessee are seeing the most flu cases?
Tennessee remains "very high" on the weekly CDC flu cases map.
