Cold and Cloudy overnight with rain returning for each day most of the week. Clouds will increase overnight. Temperatures will tumble into the mid 30s by sunrise. On Monday, our next significant rain maker will move into the Mid State. Expect rain to begin over southwest Middle Tennessee for the morning commute. Rain should reach Nashville by 10 am or so. It’ll continue to spread farther northeastward through the rest of the morning. The rain continues throughout the afternoon and much of the night. The low will stop in the low 50s.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 9 HOURS AGO