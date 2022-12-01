Read full article on original website
Related
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Georgia
The Peach State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Towns County, you might just want to visit.
WALB 10
Medical cannabis facility expands to South Georgia
Republican group plans to engage young voters in south Georgia. The project is currently in its third phase. The park expansion will include two playgrounds, a splash pad, a grand staircase, among other things. 3 Southwest Georgians become Eagle Scouts; 2 of them make history. Updated: 24 hours ago. 3...
wtoc.com
‘We let our bikes do the talking for us:’ Get out to vote rally held Saturday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - With just over 3 days until Georgia’s U.S. Senate runoff election, voter education groups are doing all they can to encourage people to head to the polls. A group of bikers is revving up its engines to encourage people to vote. “We let our bikes...
4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely put them on your list and pay them a visit soon.
WALB 10
Republican group plans to engage young voters in south Georgia
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Ricktavious Anderson now represents the Southwest District for the Georgia Young Republicans. That district includes Dougherty County. Dougherty County voted 70% overall for Senator Raphael Warnock in this past election. “Just let people know that the Republican Party is here for you. We are going to...
HBCU students in Georgia face an extra obstacle in voting
When Lauren Nicks, a senior at Spelman College in Atlanta, cast her vote in last month's midterms, she did so in her home state of New York. Nicks, a 21-year-old international studies major at the historically black college, had been told months earlier by fellow students about a law that does not allow students from private colleges and universities in the state to use their school ID as identification to vote — a rule she believed would prevent her from casting a ballot in Georgia.
valdostatoday.com
VSU President, alumni featured on Georgia 500 list
VALDOSTA – VSU President and alumni have recently been featured on the Georgia 500 list of the state’s most influential leaders. Georgia Trend recently announced its inaugural Georgia 500, a comprehensive list of the state’s most influential leaders, each one working in their local community to positively impact economic and community development.
claytoncrescent.org
BREAKING: State Election Board emergency meeting 2:30pm Sat.
UPDATE 2:24 p.m.: The SEB has issued an updated meeting agenda with the public link to the meeting. The State Election Board has called an emergency meeting for 2:30 p.m. today, Saturday, December 3. The public notice, which The Clayton Crescent received by e-mail at 11:48 a.m., says the meeting will be held by teleconference and “conducted in Executive Session pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 50-14-2.” The agenda says the SEB will meet “to discuss potential litigation.”
Jacksonville Daily Record
Sale of Winn-Dixie parent inevitable; who are the suitors?
From the day Southeastern Grocers Inc. emerged out of Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2018, a sale of the Jacksonville-based supermarket company seemed inevitable. The operator of the Winn-Dixie, Harveys and Fresco y Más chains has been owned by a group of investment funds, which received stock in exchange for unsecured debt in the bankruptcy reorganization.
erienewsnow.com
Georgia county ordered to extend absentee ballot deadline in runoff election
A superior court judge in Georgia has ordered Cobb County to extend its deadline for accepting absentee ballots in the US Senate runoff after a lawsuit claimed that numerous voters who had applied for absentee ballots had not received them. The suit, brought by the Southern Poverty Law Center and...
Major discount retail chain opening another new location in Georgia this week
If you've been looking for more options for saving on holiday gifts this year, you may be interested to learn that a major discount retail chain is opening another new store location in Georgia this week. Read on to learn more.
Op-Ed: They Won’t Keep Us From The Polls This Runoff
We cannot let this system win. The post Op-Ed: They Won’t Keep Us From The Polls This Runoff appeared first on NewsOne.
valdostatoday.com
New study reveals most popular fast-food in Georgia
ATLANTA – A new study by Pricelisto has revealed the most popular fast-food restaurant in Georgia. A new study has revealed that Chick-Fil-a is the most popular fast-food restaurant in Georgia. The study, conducted by price-tracking experts at Pricelisto, analysed Google US data for the most popular fast-food restaurants...
2.2-magnitude earthquake shakes parts of Murray County
Those in northeast Georgia might have felt a slight shake Saturday morning due to a minor earthquake....
Payment up to $500 coming from the state of Georgia
money in handPhoto byPhoto by Frederick Warren (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. If you haven't looked over your bank statements really closely, it might be a good idea to do that right now. You should have received a nice surprise in your bank account over the last month or so, courtesy of the state of Georgia. Last spring, Governor Brian Kemp signed House Bill 1302, which gives Georgia taxpayers a refund of some or all of the 2020 income taxes due. In most cases, you should have received this money by now, unless a mistake or error took place.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Jax Fish Fry building-out in St. Johns County
Jax Fish Fry, which opened its first restaurant at 8380 Baymeadows Road, Suite 8, in Jacksonville, is building-out a restaurant in St. Johns County. St. Johns County issued a permit Nov. 14 for Interior Buildouts Inc. of Jacksonville to renovate a 2,123-square-foot space for Jax Fish Fry at 170 Fountains Way, Suite 7, in The Fountains at St. Johns.
Jacksonville Daily Record
St. Johns County Planning and Zoning Board continues intermodal rezoning request to January
The St. Johns County Planning and Zoning Board continued its review of a rezoning and comprehensive plan amendment for an intermodal exchange until Jan. 5. The board voted Dec. 1 to continue the review at the request of the applicant, represented by James Whitehouse of St. Johns Law Group in St. Augustine.
3 takeaways from the big early voting numbers in Georgia’s Senate runoff
Voters have flocked to the polls in a condensed early voting period, especially Black voters and voters in Democratic strongholds.
arizonasuntimes.com
VoterGA Reports Proof of Herschel Walker’s 20,000 Vote Loss in the General Election
VoterGA reported further evidence Friday that the organization said substantiates the more than 20,000-vote decline in Herschel Walker’s U.S. Senate election vote count at 10 p.m. on the night of Election Day last month. According to a press release from the nonprofit coalition of citizens working to restore election...
Georgia early voting hits new record in Senate runoff
Georgia officials announced Friday that the state had set a new record with absentee ballots as voters continue to head to the polls before the Dec. 6 runoff.
Comments / 0