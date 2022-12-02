Read full article on original website
wonkhe.com
Do 40 per cent of international students stay in the UK?
Immigration minister Robert Jenrick was on GB News this morning, in which he said that one of the areas that is “ripe for reform” is the number of students coming into the UK, partly given how “easy it is for them to bring dependants” here. Arguing...
Hypebae
North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas
North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
Macron tackles French immigration 'anxieties' with new law
French President Emmanuel Macron is set to make a second attempt at increasing expulsions of illegal immigrants after a series of scandals and under fierce pressure from his far-right opponents. In her third bid for the presidency this year, she proposed changing the constitution via a referendum to speed up expulsions, set immigration targets and ensure French people got priority over foreigners for all state services.
Across vast Muslim world, LGBTQ people remain marginalized
YOGYAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — On the outskirts of Yogyakarta, an Indonesian city that’s home to many universities, is a small boarding school with a mission that seems out of place in a nation with more Muslim citizens than any other. Its students are transgender women. It is a rare oasis of LGBTQ acceptance – not only in Indonesia, but across the far-flung Muslim world. Many Muslim nations criminalize gay sex — including World Cup host Qatar. LGBTQ people routinely are rejected by their families, denounced by Islamic authorities, hounded by security forces, and limited to clandestine social lives. Appeals for change from LGBTQ-friendly nations are routinely dismissed as unwarranted outside interference. Yogyakarta’s Al-Fatah Islamic school was founded 14 years ago by Shinta Ratri, a trans woman who struggled with self-doubts in her youth, wondering if her gender transition was sinful. She went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in biology, then devoted herself to enabling other trans women to study Islam. Initially, there were 20 students at the school, and now about 60 – many of them middle-aged.
wonkhe.com
Is collaboration between the UK and China getting more difficult for researchers?
Research collaboration between the UK and China is both increasingly important and increasingly complicated. China is projected to take over from the USA as the UK’s biggest research collaborator, but the possibility for diplomatic tensions between the two countries to impede academic partnerships is widely remarked. So it’s crucial to have a deeper understanding of how the China-UK collaboration process is experienced by individual researchers from both countries.
wonkhe.com
The new Brown Review promises local say on skills and research
It's not just about abolishing the Lords... Most coverage of the final report on the Commission on the UK’s Future report has focused on reforms to the House of Lords. That, to be fair, has been a richly trailed proposal for constitutional intervention of the sort that was always going to overshadow the other recommendings. This is a note about the other stuff – much of which will be of interest to the higher education sector.
Croatia sets sights on Europe's border-free club
If Croatia gets approval this week to join the world's largest visa-free area, the massive queues of vehicles at the borders with its European neighbours will become history. If on Thursday Croatia gets the green light to join Schengen -- potentially alongside Bulgaria and Romania -- the kilometres-long (miles-long) vehicle queues at the Bregana border crossing with Slovenia will become a thing of the past.
wonkhe.com
Expanding the potential for research excellence
For years, England has had a policy of supporting areas of existing excellence – more funding for those who already have capacity and influence. Of course, there are many parts of the system where there is potential to grow small research areas into significant areas of work. The Expanding...
wonkhe.com
A decade on, are we any nearer to fixing part-time study?
There are two types of ministerial regret. There’s the grand, heroic version – where a signature policy or life-shaping idea failed to survive on hitting reality. Kwarteng’s economic plans, for instance. And there’s the quieter, sin-of-omission style regret. The unintended consequences of ill-considered plans. The ELQ...
Oversight board slams Meta for special treatment of high-profile users
An oversight panel said Tuesday that Facebook and Instagram put business over human rights when giving special treatment to rule-breaking posts by politicians, celebrities and other high-profile users. Meta told the board the program is intended to provide an additional layer of human review to posts by high-profile users that initially appear to break rules, the report indicated.
Thousands of ambulance workers and other NHS staff in England and Wales to strike on 21 December – live
Unite leader Sharon Graham says ambulance workers are going on strike ‘to save our NHS from the government’
World Cup 2022: Morocco v Spain buildup as last-16 ties wrap up – live
All the latest news and build-up to the final pair of last-16 matches – Morocco v Spain, Portugal v Switzerland
