Panel proposes major overhaul of German hospital financing
BERLIN — (AP) — An expert panel unveiled a proposal Tuesday for a major overhaul of Germany's system for funding hospitals that it says would promote quality over quantity, ending what some described as a “hamster wheel” system where clinics tried to perform as many procedures as possible.
American mothers wanted federal childcare. Instead, they got the supermom mystique.
In this adapted excerpt from her book, Jessica Grose describes how policy failures of the past 50 years created an unrealistic set of ideals for moms.
Is collaboration between the UK and China getting more difficult for researchers?
Research collaboration between the UK and China is both increasingly important and increasingly complicated. China is projected to take over from the USA as the UK’s biggest research collaborator, but the possibility for diplomatic tensions between the two countries to impede academic partnerships is widely remarked. So it’s crucial to have a deeper understanding of how the China-UK collaboration process is experienced by individual researchers from both countries.
A decade on, are we any nearer to fixing part-time study?
There are two types of ministerial regret. There’s the grand, heroic version – where a signature policy or life-shaping idea failed to survive on hitting reality. Kwarteng’s economic plans, for instance. And there’s the quieter, sin-of-omission style regret. The unintended consequences of ill-considered plans. The ELQ...
The new Brown Review promises local say on skills and research
It's not just about abolishing the Lords... Most coverage of the final report on the Commission on the UK’s Future report has focused on reforms to the House of Lords. That, to be fair, has been a richly trailed proposal for constitutional intervention of the sort that was always going to overshadow the other recommendings. This is a note about the other stuff – much of which will be of interest to the higher education sector.
Do 40 per cent of international students stay in the UK?
Immigration minister Robert Jenrick was on GB News this morning, in which he said that one of the areas that is “ripe for reform” is the number of students coming into the UK, partly given how “easy it is for them to bring dependants” here. Arguing...
Expanding the potential for research excellence
For years, England has had a policy of supporting areas of existing excellence – more funding for those who already have capacity and influence. Of course, there are many parts of the system where there is potential to grow small research areas into significant areas of work. The Expanding...
