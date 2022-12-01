Read full article on original website
davisvanguard.org
Decarcerate Sac, Allies Announce News Conference to Denounce Sacramento Jail Expansion
SACRAMENTO, CA – Community groups continue to line up opposing a nearly half billion dollar jail expansion coming up for a vote before the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors next week—the fourth time in about three years the board is considering a Sacramento County jail expansion. This time,...
citrusheightssentinel.com
Local program seeks to help homeless women find stable jobs, housing
By Mike Hazlip— A graduation ceremony for five women was held in Citrus Heights last month, as part of a privately funded program aimed at giving women experiencing homelessness an opportunity to begin a career in residential property management. The five graduates took part in the Real Estate Networking...
'Open our hearts even more': Sacramento gym owner launches effort to help homeless crisis
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento man is working to tackle the growing homeless crisis even after having negative experiences with some people from the community. Bryan Washington lives and works in downtown Sacramento. He says he is worried about his children walking to and from school with the current state of the city.
davisvanguard.org
Commentary: University About to Deal Another Blow to Davis, Moving Commencements to Sac
Davis, CA – At a recent meeting with the city and Downtown Davis, it was noted that UC Davis officials plan to move UCD’s June commencement ceremonies to Sacramento beginning next June. UC Davis had surveyed the students and found that 53 percent preferred moving the ceremonies to...
County to commit more resources in Sacramento to address homelessness
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento County will be supporting Sacramento with more behavioral health resources and shelter beds as part of a new agreement that focuses on addressing the homelessness crisis. The agreement is for five years, and it calls for the city of Sacramento to take the lead in identifying where resources should be […]
Sacramento city, county announce new plans to combat homeless crisis
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento County and city officials are upping their response to the homeless crisis in the region, leaders said in a Thursday press conference. "This agreement is the first of its kind, a voluntary legal agreement, which requires the city and county to work together -- not just one side but both sides to work together. Maybe more importantly, it will guarantee whatever it takes for the people in desperate need of mental health services, substance abuse services, housing services, general assistance -- whatever it takes will be guaranteed to help get people off the streets," said Mayor Darrell Steinberg.
KCRA.com
Call to action on World Aids Day as Sacramento listed as top hot spot for HIV cases
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento city leaders gathered on World AIDS Day to commemorate the work done to fight the disease and remember those who have died. They met at City Hall on Thursday to issue a call to action to end the epidemic. There is a national initiative underway to end the epidemic by 2030.
KCRA.com
Sacramento region's rain forces cancelation of holiday events and rethinking of others
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Stormy weekend weather forced the cancellation of various planned holiday events across the greater Sacramento area. Some festivities were canceled altogether, while an event in Elk Grove decided to change the format of its celebration. Rain meant the annual Parade of Lights couldn't happen, but...
A changing of the guard in Sacramento
Three days before California’s new state Legislature is set to be sworn into office — and to convene a special session focused on oil industry profits — it’s still not clear who will occupy two of the seats. As of Thursday evening, Democrat Christy Holstege and Republican Greg Wallis each had 50% of the vote […]
abc10.com
Holiday events happening in the greater Sacramento region this weekend
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The first weekend of December is here and you shouldn’t let the wintery weather or storms scare you off! Dozens of holiday events are being held this weekend, from tree lightings and parades to decked out boats and a cereal cafe, there’s a little something for everyone.
10 weekend events in Northern California | Dec. 3-4
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Happy December! Does an arts and crafts fair, a boat parade, or holiday lights sound fun to you? If so, it shows there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California. This weekend's weather is off to a chilly start with temperatures in the low-50s with...
KCRA.com
'Streets of Sacramento where dreams come true': Folsom mom hopes to qualify for marathon Olympic trials at CIM
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Ten thousand runners are expected to toe the start line at theCalifornia International Marathon on Sunday. Katie Layman, 39, of Folsom is one of them. "It's my social time and that one thing you can have for yourself," she said. Layman picked up her packet with...
cohaitungchi.com
8 Stunning Waterfall Near Sacramento, CA – You Must Visit
California is well-known for many things, including its vibrant nightlife, diverse cuisine scenes, and exhilarating rides. What most people don’t realize is that Sacramento, the state’s capital city, is also home to beautiful landscapes, nature parks, rivers, and hills. This city is one of the places you should...
gettingaroundsac.blog
the worst ADA violation in Sacramento?
Let me say up front that there is a lot of competition for ‘the worst’, but I think the sidewalk and other construction on Capitol Ave between 16th St and 17th St is certainly in the running. What are the issues?. No advance warning of sidewalk closure at...
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Modesto officer back at work after shooting, Ye booted from Twitter, Alex Jones files for bankruptcy
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Incarcerated man who walked away from Delta Conservation Camp found, CDCR says
(KTXL) — On Saturday, agents from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Special Service Unit found a man who had walked away from the Solano County Delta Conservation Camp on Thursday, Dec. 1. According to CDCR, agents located and apprehended Raul Mejia, 22, in Los Angeles County. CDCR said that on Aug. 2, Mejia […]
rosevilletoday.com
The Goddard School of Roseville
At The Goddard School-Preschool & Daycare of Roseville, our teachers work with your child’s natural inclination for exploration & discovery. Interested in promoting your business? Learn more. Locally owned & community supported. We have NO affiliation with print, politics or corporate media.
riolindamessenger.com
Round 2 Small Business and Non-Profit Grant Now Open
Round 2 of the Sacramento County Small Business & Nonprofit Grant Program is now open. Small businesses and nonprofit organizations adversely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic are invited to apply. The application is available through the sac4smallbiz.org website and will close on December 15, 2022, at 5pm. Funded with a...
KCRA.com
Northern California weekend forecast: Timeline for more Valley rain and Sierra snow
Northern California has a slow-moving weather system moving in over the weekend and bringing more rain and snow. Here's what our weather team says you can expect. Saturday's weather system has arrived and rain will get steadier in the afternoon and into the evening in the Valley. (Video above: 8...
