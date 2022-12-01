SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento County and city officials are upping their response to the homeless crisis in the region, leaders said in a Thursday press conference. "This agreement is the first of its kind, a voluntary legal agreement, which requires the city and county to work together -- not just one side but both sides to work together. Maybe more importantly, it will guarantee whatever it takes for the people in desperate need of mental health services, substance abuse services, housing services, general assistance -- whatever it takes will be guaranteed to help get people off the streets," said Mayor Darrell Steinberg.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO