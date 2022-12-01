ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davis, CA

citrusheightssentinel.com

Local program seeks to help homeless women find stable jobs, housing

By Mike Hazlip— A graduation ceremony for five women was held in Citrus Heights last month, as part of a privately funded program aimed at giving women experiencing homelessness an opportunity to begin a career in residential property management. The five graduates took part in the Real Estate Networking...
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
FOX40

County to commit more resources in Sacramento to address homelessness

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento County will be supporting Sacramento with more behavioral health resources and shelter beds as part of a new agreement that focuses on addressing the homelessness crisis.  The agreement is for five years, and it calls for the city of Sacramento to take the lead in identifying where resources should be […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Sacramento city, county announce new plans to combat homeless crisis

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento County and city officials are upping their response to the homeless crisis in the region, leaders said in a Thursday press conference. "This agreement is the first of its kind, a voluntary legal agreement, which requires the city and county to work together -- not just one side but both sides to work together. Maybe more importantly, it will guarantee whatever it takes for the people in desperate need of mental health services, substance abuse services, housing services, general assistance -- whatever it takes will be guaranteed to help get people off the streets," said Mayor Darrell Steinberg.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CalMatters

A changing of the guard in Sacramento

Three days before California’s new state Legislature is set to be sworn into office — and to convene a special session focused on oil industry profits — it’s still not clear who will occupy two of the seats. As of Thursday evening, Democrat Christy Holstege and Republican Greg Wallis each had 50% of the vote […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

10 weekend events in Northern California | Dec. 3-4

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Happy December! Does an arts and crafts fair, a boat parade, or holiday lights sound fun to you? If so, it shows there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California. This weekend's weather is off to a chilly start with temperatures in the low-50s with...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
cohaitungchi.com

8 Stunning Waterfall Near Sacramento, CA – You Must Visit

California is well-known for many things, including its vibrant nightlife, diverse cuisine scenes, and exhilarating rides. What most people don’t realize is that Sacramento, the state’s capital city, is also home to beautiful landscapes, nature parks, rivers, and hills. This city is one of the places you should...
SACRAMENTO, CA
gettingaroundsac.blog

the worst ADA violation in Sacramento?

Let me say up front that there is a lot of competition for ‘the worst’, but I think the sidewalk and other construction on Capitol Ave between 16th St and 17th St is certainly in the running. What are the issues?. No advance warning of sidewalk closure at...
SACRAMENTO, CA
rosevilletoday.com

The Goddard School of Roseville

At The Goddard School-Preschool & Daycare of Roseville, our teachers work with your child’s natural inclination for exploration & discovery. Interested in promoting your business? Learn more. Locally owned & community supported. We have NO affiliation with print, politics or corporate media.
ROSEVILLE, CA
riolindamessenger.com

Round 2 Small Business and Non-Profit Grant Now Open

Round 2 of the Sacramento County Small Business & Nonprofit Grant Program is now open. Small businesses and nonprofit organizations adversely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic are invited to apply. The application is available through the sac4smallbiz.org website and will close on December 15, 2022, at 5pm. Funded with a...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA

