Read full article on original website
Related
wonkhe.com
Do 40 per cent of international students stay in the UK?
Immigration minister Robert Jenrick was on GB News this morning, in which he said that one of the areas that is “ripe for reform” is the number of students coming into the UK, partly given how “easy it is for them to bring dependants” here. Arguing...
wonkhe.com
The new Brown Review promises local say on skills and research
It's not just about abolishing the Lords... Most coverage of the final report on the Commission on the UK’s Future report has focused on reforms to the House of Lords. That, to be fair, has been a richly trailed proposal for constitutional intervention of the sort that was always going to overshadow the other recommendings. This is a note about the other stuff – much of which will be of interest to the higher education sector.
wonkhe.com
A decade on, are we any nearer to fixing part-time study?
There are two types of ministerial regret. There’s the grand, heroic version – where a signature policy or life-shaping idea failed to survive on hitting reality. Kwarteng’s economic plans, for instance. And there’s the quieter, sin-of-omission style regret. The unintended consequences of ill-considered plans. The ELQ...
wonkhe.com
Expanding the potential for research excellence
For years, England has had a policy of supporting areas of existing excellence – more funding for those who already have capacity and influence. Of course, there are many parts of the system where there is potential to grow small research areas into significant areas of work. The Expanding...
wonkhe.com
The careers of care experienced students paint a fascinating picture
Applicants from a care background are 179 per cent more likely to apply for health and social care than non-care experienced students. There is a lot to unpack here. The figure jumped out at me from the UCAS Next Steps report, which looked at the experiences of care-experienced people (CEPs) when applying to higher education, but UCAS did not seem to investigate them further.
Comments / 0