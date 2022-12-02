Sources indicate to Gigem247 that Texas A&M cornerback Myles Jones has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Jones has been hampered by injuries the past two seasons, seeing very limited action in just four outings (only 12 snaps in one game in 2022) during that time. Jones had something of a breakout season in 2020, starting the first eight games of the year before missing the final two outings due to a leg injury and never seemingly recovering from that problem.

18 HOURS AGO