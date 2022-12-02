Read full article on original website
Related
Texas A&M CB Myles Jones enters the NCAA transfer portal
Sources indicate to Gigem247 that Texas A&M cornerback Myles Jones has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Jones has been hampered by injuries the past two seasons, seeing very limited action in just four outings (only 12 snaps in one game in 2022) during that time. Jones had something of a breakout season in 2020, starting the first eight games of the year before missing the final two outings due to a leg injury and never seemingly recovering from that problem.
Arkansas offers Texas A&M transfer
Arkansas is among the latest schools to offer Texas A&M transfer defensive lineman Tunmise Adeleye. The 6-4, 290-pounder went public with his offer from the Razorbacks on Monday afternoon one minute after tweeting his first offer had come from Michigan State. Adeleye was offered by the Razorbacks' previous staff as...
Texas, Texas A&M getting roasted as TCU is state’s first team to make CFP
With TCU being the first Texas team to make the College Football Playoff, it is only fitting that major programs in-state like Texas and Texas A&M are getting dragged during the Horned Frogs’ big day. While TCU gets to celebrate making the College Football Playoff for the first time...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Leon O'Neal, former Texas A&M DB, recalls 2020 Playoff arguments, calls out Alabama bias this time
Leon O’Neal took issue with the running narrative that Alabama could make the College Football Playoff. The former Texas A&M defensive back, who started 12 games last season, noted the similarities between this year’s Alabama team, and the Aggies from 2020, except the Aggies were left out of the Playoff despite a similar resume. “Man sit down with your bias … fixed it.”
KBTX.com
Texas A&M Versus Morgan State Game Canceled
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M women’s basketball team’s game versus Morgan State on Sunday has been canceled due to health and safety protocols within the Morgan State program. Follow the Aggies. Visit for more information on Texas A&M women’s basketball. Fans can keep up to...
KBTX.com
No. 16 Aggies Claim Victory Over Rice
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The No.16 Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving team concluded its fall slate with a 156-101 victory against Rice Saturday afternoon inside the Rec Center Natatorium. The Aggies claimed the top spot in 11 of the 14 events. The Maroon & White started the day...
wtaw.com
Before A Texas A&M Football Player Enters The Transfer Portal, He Goes To Jail For The Third Time
One of the latest Texas A&M football players to enter the transfer portal spent part of last weekend in the Brazos County jail. It’s the third time that 20 year old Josh Moten has been arrested since February 2021. According to the College Station police arrest report, Motel was...
247Sports
63K+
Followers
404K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0