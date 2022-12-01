Read full article on original website
Related
Kapanen Hat Trick, Penguins Give St. Louis the Blues, 6-2
Kasperi Kapanen played his way out of the Pittsburgh Penguins’ lineup early last month. He was a healthy scratch nine times during a 10-game stretch, including one stretch of seven in a row. And if Danton Heinen hadn’t lost his scoring touch, Kapanen might still be spending game nights...
Yardbarker
Lightning Are Obviously Better With Cirelli in the Lineup
Tampa Bay Lightning’s centerman Anthony Cirelli made his season debut against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, after recovering from offseason surgery. He made an immediate impact in his first game back with two assists, one of which was the overtime winner by Alex Killorn. They won 4-3 over the visiting Maple Leafs to stay third in the Atlantic Division. As one of the best two-way players in the NHL, the Lightning are a better team with Cirelli in the lineup.
The Hockey Writers
Buffalo Sabres’ Worst Trades Ever
Last week we looked at some of the best trades the Buffalo Sabres have made in their history, and while the list was impressive, it raises the question – what about the ones that didn’t go so well?. After all, every team has made bad trades in its...
The Hockey Writers
4 Takeaways From Devils’ 3-2 Win vs. The Flyers
Good teams find ways to win games that they don’t deserve to win. That’s what the New Jersey Devils did last night when they defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 for their franchise-record 11th road win in a row. The Flyers were the better team, but opportunistic scoring and another strong start from Akira Schmid helped the Devils come out on top and improve their record to 20-4-1. Here are four takeaways from yesterday’s contest.
NHL roundup: Kasperi Kapanen’s hat trick sends Pens past Blues
Kasperi Kapanen notched his second career hat trick to help the Pittsburgh Penguins top the visiting St. Louis Blues 6-2
Bruce Cassidy Shares What He Took From Boston To Golden Knights
Bruce Cassidy learned a lot from his tenure in Boston and has brought it with him in his newest chapter. Cassidy will return to TD Garden on Monday as the head coach of the Vegas Golden Knights for the first time since being relieved of his duties as the Bruins head coach in the offseason. The 57-year-old has done his job in leading the Golden Knights as their 18-7-1 record has them ranked first in the Western Conference. Vegas’ 37 points rank third in the National Hockey League behind the New Jersey Devils’ 41 and Boston’s 40.
Cowboys score 33 points in 4th quarter, rout Colts 54-19
ARLINGTON, Texas — Dallas safety Malik Hooker had no idea what he was starting with a fumble return for a touchdown early in the fourth quarter against his former team. The 38-yard TD return was part of a 33-point fourth quarter that turned a close game into the Cowboys’ 54-19 rout of the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday night.
The Hockey Writers
Opportunity Knocks for Slafkovsky as Canadiens’ Injuries Mount
Juraj Slafkovsky is 19 games into what the Montreal Canadiens hope will be a long and prosperous NHL career with hockey’s most storied franchise. During those 19 games, this past summer’s no. 1 overall pick has shown flashes of his immense potential, but overall, his development can be described as slow and steady which is exactly the path to take with an 18-year-old getting his first taste of the best league in the world.
Yardbarker
Canadiens Weekly Recap – 12/4/22
Welcome to the Montreal Canadiens weekly recap, where we highlight all the past week’s articles and news from The Hockey Writers. If you missed a report, this is your chance to catch up on all the information, rumours and opinions by the Canadiens’ writing staff. Canadiens News and...
Penguins vs. Blues: Game 25 Lines, Notes & How to Watch
The Pittsburgh Penguins (12-8-4) have points in two straight games, 10 of 12, and are in the first wild-card spot. Their 4-3 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday was one of the most impressive as the team searches for consistency and dials in the game that fits their roster. They’ll host the St. Louis Blues (11-12-0), who also suffered an extended losing streak in November before winning seven straight.
Comments / 0