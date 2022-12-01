Bruce Cassidy learned a lot from his tenure in Boston and has brought it with him in his newest chapter. Cassidy will return to TD Garden on Monday as the head coach of the Vegas Golden Knights for the first time since being relieved of his duties as the Bruins head coach in the offseason. The 57-year-old has done his job in leading the Golden Knights as their 18-7-1 record has them ranked first in the Western Conference. Vegas’ 37 points rank third in the National Hockey League behind the New Jersey Devils’ 41 and Boston’s 40.

BOSTON, MA ・ 6 HOURS AGO