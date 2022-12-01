ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Aspen Daily News

Klaus Obermeyer celebrates special birthday

Klaus Obermeyer was looking forward to his 103rd birthday on Friday for a long, long time. The Aspen icon and his family hosted a spectacular celebration when he reached the century mark in 2019, but Klaus has been saying for years that his 103rd would be especially memorable. It marks his 100th year on skis.
telluridemagazine.com

West End Uranium Resurgence

Will the zombie mines left over from the last rush come back to life?. It’s one of those days when the clouds pile up in the azure blue, their shadows gliding across the sandstone and sage. The Uravan Mineral Belt—named for vanadium and uranium contained within its sedimentary formations—roughly follows the lower Dolores River on the “West End” of Colorado’s San Miguel and Montrose Counties. Both the belt and the river slice perpendicularly across the Paradox Valley, giving it its name. A place of beauty but also one with a history of human brutality against the landscape, the Paradox Valley lives up to its name in more ways than one.
coloradopols.com

Another Tina Peters Conspirator Flips

As the Grand Junction Sentinel’s Charles Ashby reports, another tough day for indicted Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters as a second deputy cops a plea agreement to testify against Peters in exchange for sentencing leniency:. Sandra Brown, who was fired by county officials in December 2021 over her involvement...

Comments / 0

