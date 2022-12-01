ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sparta Township, NJ

New editor takes over the helm of Advertiser-News South

Local news journalist and northern New Jersey resident Kathy Shwiff joined Advertiser News-South as managing editor last week. She brings decades of experience and a passion for community news to the table. Prior to joining Advertiser-News, Shwiff was editor of The Progress, a weekly newspaper published by New Jersey Hills...
