Police searching for truck driver who allegedly kept driving after hitting La Grange teen on I-71
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Oldham County Police are looking for the semitruck driver they said hit and killed a La Grange teenager in Oldham County Friday night. Ayden F. Altman, 17, was identified as a victim in a crash that happened on Interstate 71 southbound between mile markers 22 and 23 near La Grange around 11:46 p.m., according to Jefferson County Coroner's Office.
2 men killed in Old Louisville shooting near I-65, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two men died after a shooting in Old Louisville on Monday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD responded to a shooting in a parking lot in the 1600 block of Arthur Street around 7:15 p.m. That's near the Clarion Pointe Hotel and Circle K gas station just off Interstate 65 near East Gaulbert Avenue. Police found a man who had been shot and killed at the scene.
Family of Kenyan immigrants saw no signs of trouble before murder-suicide in south Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The American dream became an American nightmare for some Kenyan immigrants in Louisville. On Saturday morning, Louisville Metro Police were called to a home on East Pages Lane to investigate a shooting. When they arrived, officers found the bodies of a family of four. LMPD is...
East Louisville day care worker accused of abuse now facing additional charges
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Racheal Flannery, the day care worker accused of abusing babies in her care when she was employed by Vanguard Academy in Norton Commons, pleaded not guilty to more than a dozen charges of abuse. The family of at least one victim was in court for Monday's...
Scott County man arrested after fatal crash in Austin, Indiana State Police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Scott County man was arrested after a fatal crash in Austin on Friday afternoon, according to Indiana State Police. ISP said a crash occurred around 4 p.m. involving an SUV and motorcycle near the intersection of State Road 256 and South Dowling Street. Police said...
Man killed, woman taken to hospital after shooting near Iroquois Park neighborhood, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot and killed near the Iroquois Park neighborhood on Saturday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said police responded to a shooting in the 2100 block of Cardinal Woods Drive, near St. Andrews Church Road, at 11:15 p.m. Police found a man and a woman who had both been shot.
KSP: 15-year-old arrested for shooting death of 17-year-old
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 15-year-old was arrested after a 17-year-old was shot and killed in Hodgenville. Kentucky State Police say two teens got into a fight on Forest Avenue near Lincoln Boulevard. During the altercation, the 17-year-old teen was shot. He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where...
La Grange teenager dies from crash on Interstate 71 in Oldham County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A La Grange teenager died after a crash on Interstate 71 in Oldham County on Friday night. Ayden F. Altman, 17, was identified as a victim in a crash that happened on I-71 southbound between mile markers 22 and 23 near La Grange around 11:46 p.m., according to Jefferson County Coroner's Office.
74-year-old woman dies in multi-vehicle wrong-way crash near Newburg
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 74-year-old woman died in a crash near Newburg on Friday. Louisville Metro Police responded to a crash in the 3700 block of Buechel Bypass around noon. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said a woman driving a passenger vehicle northbound on Buechel Bypass lost control and went through the grass median into the southbound lanes of the roadway.
Man injured after losing control of U-Haul on Clark Memorial Bridge, striking support beam
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was injured after losing control of a U-Haul truck on the Clark Memorial Bridge on Saturday evening. Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, says around 8 p.m. officer responded on a report of a vehicle collision on the Louisville side of the bridge.
LMPD: Man in 'serious condition' after being stabbed in Newburg neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was seriously injured after being stabbed in the Newburg neighborhood on Sunday evening. According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, officers responded on a reported stabbing in the 3900 block of Fern Valley Road around 9:30 p.m. Once on scene, officers...
Louisville police asking for public's help to find missing 29-year-old man
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing 29-year-old man. According to a news release Monday, Mario Douglas was last seen around 12:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, at Waterfront Park. Family members said he was upset about a "personal situation" and they fear for his safety.
Louisville monthly homicide total returns to double digits after 10 murders in November
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ten people were killed in Louisville during the month of November, according to community activist Christopher 2X. Louisville returned to double-digit homicides in November after the six murders reported in October were the lowest number of monthly homicides in at least the past three years. "It...
Floyd County officials unveil new road project in growing part of Georgetown, Indiana
GEORGETOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- A new road was officially opened Monday in Georgetown. The "Oakes Way" project started in May to link state Road 64 to the new Novaparke Innovation and Technology Campus. Floyd County officials said the area is growing, with about 18,000 cars going through the intersection daily....
Charlestown, Indiana transforms into a Christmas City
CHARLESTOWN, In (WDRB) -- Charlestown, Indiana has become a Christmas City. WDRB's Keith Kaiser explored the Southern Indiana wonderland. Now through January 1st, you and your family can get into the holiday spirit in Charlestown, Indiana. Plenty of things to see and do during the Holiday season. Greenway Park. •...
Lane closures coming to Sherman Minton Bridge this weekend ahead of 9-day directional closure
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More lane closures are ahead for drivers on the Sherman Minton Bridge. The eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 crossing the bridge are set to close starting at 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, and won't reopen until 5 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12. But drivers will only get...
First ever Holiday Boat Parade travels through the Ohio River
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Vibrant vessels took to the Ohio River for the first ever Holiday Boat Parade. Boaters took off from the Juniper Beach Docks Sunday evening in Prospect. From there, they traveled south to Knights of Columbus on River Road and then around the East End Bridge onward...
La Grange passes amendment to continue compensation tax in Oldham County city
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The City of La Grange approved an amendment that will continue a compensation tax on Monday night. La Grange City Council passed the amendment in a 5-3 vote after an hourslong public forum hosted in the Oldham County city. Oldham County residents spoke out over a...
WDRB in the Morning anchor Monica Harkins says yes to engagement
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Someone on the WDRB News team is wearing a little something extra on her finger. WDRB in the Morning anchor and reporter Monica Harkins got engaged over the weekend. Monica's fiancé Nick proposed Sunday at Maker's Mark. His family was in on the proposal. Monica posted...
Dreaming of Snow on Christmas
Do you dream of a white Christmas? Even living as far south as Kentuckiana, it's not out of the question. But it is pretty rare. Our snowiest Christmas ever in Louisville was 1890, when 4.5" of new snow fell. In 1939 and 2004 there were five inches of snow on the ground on Christmas day - our greatest snow depth on the holiday. Interestingly enough, new snow did not fall on Christmas day in either of those years. It's still too early to forecast for Christmas, but based on climatology, a White Christmas is not likely. The chance of a white Christmas in Louisville is only about 5% to 10%. That means we have a 90% to 95% chance on average to not have a white Christmas.
