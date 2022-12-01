Bharatkumar Bodalia of Trenton Florida just won a $1M. The Gilchrist County man is now richer after purchasing a “500X THE CASH” lottery ticket from a gas station. The Florida Lottery said Bodalia purchased the winning ticket from the Shop & Hop gas station located in Fanning Springs. The Shop & Hop will get a $2K commission for selling the ticket. Bodalia has chosen to receive his winnings as a one-time lump sum payment of $820K. The 5ooX THE CASH GAME also has a top prize of $25M. If you can’t figure out what to get someone for Christmas, buy them lottery tickets. Florida seems to be producing a lot of winners. Publix appears to have a lot of winning scratch off tickets.

2 DAYS AGO