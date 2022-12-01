Read full article on original website
mainstreetdailynews.com
Fishing report: Lake title on line
A few weeks of seemingly sub-par fishing finally started to improve noticeably around the Thanksgiving holiday. Heading up several good inshore gulf reports were Charlie McCallister and Joe Yarborough. The well-experienced Gainesville anglers fished out of Crystal River on Saturday. They waited in a drizzly overcast for the tide to...
wuft.org
A local cemetery in Cedar Key finds shocking discoveries about its history
CEDAR KEY, Fla. — Hurricanes are destructive forces of nature that take with it memories, valuables and for this Florida city, its history. The Cedar Key Historical Society started research on the Cedar Key Cemetery five years ago, where they found out that 30 unmarked graves were located there.
usf.edu
Homeless Micanopy couple weather a hurricane and tropical storm in a tent
Of the thousands of motorists who drive southbound Interstate 75 every day, hundreds take the Exit 374 ramp toward Micanopy, and they all pass Sharon James and Tim Rader. James and Rader have been “off and on” homeless for over 20 years and have been in Florida since 2016. They spend their days panhandling at the exit and return to their tent in the woods at night, where they weathered Hurricane Ian and Tropical Storm Nicole.
7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis
Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the...
Farm Share distributes to those in need
LAKE CITY, Fla — Farm Share, one of Florida’s leading food nonprofits and the state’s largest food bank, is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians in the Jacksonville area. Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. Distributions are drive-thru only to minimize contact and to help...
WCJB
Marion County precautionary water boil notice
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Some residents of Marion County are under a precautionary water boil notice. Marion County Utility Officials issued this notice for people who live in Hunters Trace and Pine Ridge Estates after a temporary drop in water pressure. Customers in these communities should use bottled water or...
WESH
Holiday events to attend in central Florida
Central Florida — Several counties across central Florida are kicking off the holiday season with festive events. Christmas is just a few weeks away and many families are planning to head to local holiday celebrations. Below find a list of holiday events in different counties in central Florida:. Marion...
WCJB
Farm Share giving away free food in Lake City
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Free food will be available on Dec, 3rd in Lake City on a first-come, first-served basis. Farm Share is holding a food giveaway at the Lake City Police Department starting at 8 a.m. The event will end when supplies run out. Farm Share is a...
wild941.com
Man Wins $1M At Florida Gas Station
Bharatkumar Bodalia of Trenton Florida just won a $1M. The Gilchrist County man is now richer after purchasing a “500X THE CASH” lottery ticket from a gas station. The Florida Lottery said Bodalia purchased the winning ticket from the Shop & Hop gas station located in Fanning Springs. The Shop & Hop will get a $2K commission for selling the ticket. Bodalia has chosen to receive his winnings as a one-time lump sum payment of $820K. The 5ooX THE CASH GAME also has a top prize of $25M. If you can’t figure out what to get someone for Christmas, buy them lottery tickets. Florida seems to be producing a lot of winners. Publix appears to have a lot of winning scratch off tickets.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Florida linebacker latest Gators player to enter NCAA transfer portal
After 5 seasons at Florida, David Reese is moving on. The outside linebacker announced Sunday that he is entering the NCAA transfer portal. Reese thanked the coaches and staff at UF for “continuous support for these past 4 years” and writes that he has 2 remaining seasons of eligibility, indicating the NCAA has granted him an extra season.
iheart.com
Three Florida Teams Heading To Bowl Games
Three Florida college football teams are going bowling. The Florida Gators are going to the Las Vegas Bowl, where they will play #17 Oregon State on December 17th. The UCF Knights will play Duke in the Military Bowl on December 28th. Keep it locked to 95.3 WDAE & AM 620...
Florida Gators vs. Stetson: Preview, Info, Odds, Where to Watch and More
Everything you need to know before the Florida Gators' host the Stetson Hatters on Sunday.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Ford’s Garage opens in Butler Plaza
Imagine transporting back to the 1920s when the average cost for a vehicle was around $500. Unfortunately, we don’t have time machines to make that happen, but there is a new restaurant in town themed toward 1920s service stations that might just do the trick. On Wednesday, Ford’s Garage...
WCJB
A state wide blood drive arrives at Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A state-wide blood drive will include Gainesville on Dec, 3rd. OneBlood and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are teaming up to bring the blood donation drive to Gainesville as well as 70 other locations in one day. OneBlood donation busses will be located...
WCJB
Man from Trenton won a 1 million dollar scratch off
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gilchrist County won big playing a scratch-off game. Florida Lottery officials announced that Bharatkumar Bodalia of Trenton claims a $1 million dollar prize playing the 500x the Cash scratch-off game. Bodalia chose to receive his winnings as a one-time lump sum of $820...
Clay Electric customers will pay less for power on December bills
Clay Electric customers will be billed less for power in December thanks to a reduction in the Power Cost Adjustment on bills, the company announced. Customers using the industry household average of 1,000 kilowatts (kWh) of power will now pay $149.90, about $10 less. The previous cost was $159.50.
WCTV
Human remains discovered in Suwannee County woods
SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - An investigation is underway after someone walking through a wooded area discovered human remains in Suwannee County Saturday. According to Suwannee County Sheriff Sam St. John, deputies responded to a report of possible human remains in the area of 224th Street and 37th Drive. The...
duvalsports.com
Bradford Falls To Cocoa After Furious Second Half Comeback
Starke Fl- Bradford’s quest to reach the Class 2S FHSAA state championships fell just short at home with a 31-21 loss to Cocoa Friday night. As predicted by Duval Sports, the game was extremely close and highly competitive all the way to the final whistle. Yet the opening whistle saw Bradford once again get a slow start out of the gate. It would prove costly in the end.
WCJB
2 Injured and 1 dead in a crash in Putnam County
PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - 2 people are seriously hurt and 1 man is dead after a crash in Putnam County this afternoon. A 56-year-old man from Crescent City was driving southbound in an SUV on US-17 when he crossed over the center line and hit a van in the opposite lane.
fox35orlando.com
WATCH: Car crashes into Florida deputy's patrol vehicle during traffic stop in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. - A Florida deputy's words of warning proved dramatically apt during a traffic stop in Ocala recently, as a car came crashing into his patrol vehicle just after he warned those he’d pulled over to move back from the road for their own safety. "Come up on...
