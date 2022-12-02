ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

PhillyBite

Best Restaurants in Oxford PA

OXFORD - Whether you are a resident of Oxford, Pennsylvania, or just passing through, you can visit several restaurants. for dinner. Among the best are The Ugly Mutt Restaurant and Bar, Sawmill Grill, Andre's Pizza, and the Octoraro Tavern. Sawmill Grill. Located in Oxford, PA, Sawmill Grill is one of...
Cat Country 107.3

Go Back In Time To Dickens Village Inside Macy’s In Philadelphia, PA

"It's the most wonderful time of the year." That's what all the songs say about Christmastime, right?. It's so true! I LOVE this time of year in South Jersey. There's always so much to do and see. A lot of towns put on Christmas parades, there are pop-up holiday-themed bars and restaurants in both Atlantic City and Philly, and there's always a fun holiday-adventure to be had every single weekend.
timespub.com

Spotlight: Sir Grout of Bucks County

Sir Grout is a leading innovator in the “hard surface” care industry that recognizes the special needs of homeowners and businesses. With the knowledge that our customers want convenient, cost effective and quick results, we have developed unique products and processes that transform rooms with tired and old looking grout and tile back to looking like new in less than a day.
Daily Voice

Beloved Montco Pizzeria To Shut Down, Owners Say

Corrado's Pizza, a fixture of the Pottstown Coventry Mall food court for more than 30 years, will close down by the end of the year. In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Nov. 29, pizzeria owners said the restaurant will not be open for business in 2023, citing "changing times at the Coventry Mall" that led them to "go into a different direction."
MONTCO.Today

Horsham-Headquartered Toll Brothers, Finding Not Much Glitter There, Abandons Jewelers Row Project

The corner of Seventh and Sansome Sts. on Jeweler's Row, transferring from Toll Brothers to another developer.Photo bySteven M. Falk at The Philadelphia Inquirer. A diamond-in-the-rough empty lot on Jewelers Row — acquired by Horsham’s Toll Brothers in 2019 — is going back on the market. Jake Blumgart’s Philadelphia Inquirer story detailed the now-vacant real estate’s opportunity for another visionary to transform it into a Center City gem of development.
rew-online.com

SCOPE Arranges $9.7M Sale and Financing of New Construction Mixed-Use Asset

Scope Commercial Real Estate Services, LLC (“SCOPE”), has announced the sale and acquisition financing for Oxford Flats, a six-story mixed-use asset located in the Olde Kensington neighborhood of Philadelphia, PA. The property sold for $9,705,000, which equates to $323,500 per unit, inclusive of small format commercial. SCOPE marketed...
aroundambler.com

Ambler decides to hold today’s Holiday Parade

Ambler Main Street announced this morning that the Ambler Holiday Parade will go forward as planned. The parade starts at 1:00 p.m. According to the post made by Ambler Main Street, the rain should clear by the time the parade starts.
CBS Philly

Brandywine Railroad model train display back for the Holiday season

CHADDS FORD, Pa. (CBS) – The popular Brandywine Railroad model train display is back this holiday season. This year, the display on view at the Brandywine Museum of Art is celebrating 50 years of operation.The model train display happened for the first time in 1972. Today, 2,000 feet of tracks guide the spectator through the spectacular miniature wonderland.CBS3 spoke with Paul Hoerner, a model train specialist at the Brandywine Museum of Art.The museum planned everything to the tiniest detail; like a CBS3 live broadcasting truck. We could not confit which of our reporters was in the car.The exhibition runs from now until Jan. 8.Get a peek into the exhibit and watch the entire interview in the video above.
PhillyBite

5 Best Vintage Shops in Philadelphia

BBop Vintage is a new, non-profit vintage store in Philadelphia. Founded by Bridget Tyrrell, who has been a collector of vintage items for six years, the store is located on Fourth Street in the Italian Market. The shop has an exciting mix of vintage clothing, home goods, and jewelry. Some quirky items are on display, including dozens of silver and gold chains, avant-garde jewelry, and art nouveau opal bracelets. There are also quirky wall art items and mid-century ashtrays.
glensidelocal.com

Phase II of Willow Grove Shopping Center breaks ground

Federal Realty Investment Trust recently broke ground for the second phase of construction at the Willow Grove Shopping Center, tentatively scheduled for completion in the summer of 2023. The 211,000 square-foot shopping center will feature newly designed walkways, street level vibrancy, updated public amenities, outdoor dining, and a “pocket” plaza...

