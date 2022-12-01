ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Still Unsolved

Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch

Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Aabha Gopan

Wife stunned to learn her husband is a woman after 10 months of being intimate

A woman claims to be conned out of around $18,000 by her ‘husband’ who was later proved to be a woman. An unnamed woman, 22 years old, says she was conned by her husband during 10 months of their marriage before she discovered he was a woman. The victim, who is referred to as NA in legal documents, said she met her husband, whose initials are AA, via an online dating app.
Amarie M.

Wife age-shamed by husband because she's almost 40 and wants to have a baby

He's 15 years older than she is. **Information in this article was sourced from social media and medical websites, which are cited throughout the story**. Studies show that more women are having babies later in life than in previous decades, which appears to be a common trend among millennials. The reasons for this vary and include delaying motherhood to focus on a career, travel, waiting for the right partner to come along, or it could be for financial or medical reasons.
Shams

Woman Outraged after Husband Leaves her: ‘My husband left me for my daughter’

A woman revealed that her husband abandoned her for her daughter and began a family with her. The woman who went by the alias "Tiffany" said in a since-deleted post to the reddit Relationship Advice that her dreams had come true when she met her ex-husband "Mark." She had a 3-year-old daughter at the time and had found dating as a single mom difficult.
Popculture

Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage

Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
Ingram Atkinson

After being in a 40-year coma, wife remains loyal and continues to care for her husband

This woman may undoubtedly be the most loyal wife. Jean-Pierre Adams and his wife and childAfrica Feeds. Her name is Bernadette Adams, and she's been married to a man named Jean-Pierre Adams for around 50 or so years. But what really makes Bernadette arguably one of the greatest wives in all of history is that out of those 50 years of marriage, her husband has been in a coma for 40 years. You see, Jean-Pierre used to play professional soccer in France.
Aabha Gopan

Woman who helped deliver her best friend's baby discovers her husband is the father from an identical birthmark

A 28-year-old Arizona woman discovered that her best friend’s baby, whom she helped deliver, is actually her husband’s. Hailey Custer, a recovered addict, helped her best friend deliver a daughter only to learn that the child’s father is her own husband. She and her husband, Travis Bowling, had been married for six years then and had three children together.
ARIZONA STATE
Aabha Gopan

Mom says she showers with her 19-year-old teenage daughter every day

A mom and her 19-year-old daughter shared that they shower together daily, and call it the ‘best way’ to begin their day. Mary and Brittani, who are from Jenson Beach, Florida, appeared on TLC’s sMothered and caught attention for their bizarre shower routine. The mother-daughter duo does everything together including shopping, undergoing cosmetic surgery, sleeping on the same bed, and showering together. In fact, Mary calls her daughter the ‘love of her life’.
Tracey Folly

Woman humiliated by angry husband when she tries to pay by check and realizes her checkbook is empty

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. This is about a self-described "horrible" scenario that happened to my mother. She said she will never forget the anger, embarrassment, and feeling of being so small she wanted to crawl into a hole and hide. And it was all over forgetting to put a fresh packet of checks inside her checkbook.
Page Six

Keke Palmer is pregnant, expecting first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson

Keke Palmer is going to be a mom! The 29-year-old actress announced she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson on “Saturday Night Live.” “There’s some rumors going around. People have been in my comments saying ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’ and I want to set the record straight — I am,” the actress said as she opened her blazer to reveal her baby bump. As the crowd cheered, the “Hustlers” star continued, “You know, I gotta say though. It is bad when people on the internet spread rumors about you y’all, but it’s even worse when they’re correct.” “But honestly...
Abby Joseph

A Woman Who "Abandoned" Her Newborn Daughter Wants to See Her 17 Years Later

There are many reasons a mother may choose to give up her child after birth - sometimes, she just doesn't feel ready to be a parent. Whatever the reason, it's not uncommon for mothers who've given up their kids to feel regret or longing later in life. And in some cases, as you're about to discover, they may even try to reconnect with them.
The Independent

Debbie Collier’s daughter believes her mother took her own life

The daughter of Debbie Collier has said that she believes her mother may have taken her own life. Speaking to the “Crime on the Record” podcast, Amanda Bearden said that she wished she had checked in with her mother before her body was found on 11 September in a wooded area on the side of a state road in Clarkesville, Georgia. Ms Bearden and her stepfather had reported Collier missing the day before. The mysterious circumstances surrounding the 59-year-old woman’s death, CCTV that showed her purchasing items later found next to her partially burned remains and a $2,385 Venmo...
CLARKESVILLE, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy