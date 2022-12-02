ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quick Country 96.5

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage

Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
Tracey Folly

Teen bride refuses to shower or comb her hair on her wedding day: 'I just didn't feel like it'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. It was an uncommonly warm day in September, and it was my last day as a single woman. I was both an adult and a child, getting married at the age of nineteen. Legal to wed, just not advisable. It was one of the worst decisions of my life, but that's the subject of many other stories.
Quick Country 96.5

Police Say Kelly Clarkson Trespasser Keeps Leaving Gifts

A stranger keeps returning to Kelly Clarkson's house with gifts and other random items. He leaves them on her porch before scuttling off. TMZ say the unidentified trespasser has been reported to area police, who say it's been happening for a month. Los Angeles PD tell the celebrity news website that the man has left cards, plants and more, but Clarkson has no idea who he is.
Quick Country 96.5

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Admits He Used to Shoplift

Dwayne Johnson cleared his guilty conscious by returning to the store he used to shoplift from: a 7-Eleven convenience store in Hawaii. "Exorcising his demons" on social media, on Instagram Johnson revealed it has taken him decades to "right this wrong." The Rock explained that when he was a teenager,...
Quick Country 96.5

Minnesota Candy Emporium Offers One Of A Kind Stocking Stuffers

It's the most wonderful time of the year.... It's also kind of stressful. You've got to find the latest gadgets for your kids, a nice gift for your spouse that says they don't want anything, something for your friends and family, and then there's the Secret Santa program at work - It's a lot and it can be overwhelming.
Quick Country 96.5

Quick Country 96.5

Rochester, MN
14K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://quickcountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy