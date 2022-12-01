Read full article on original website
Belmont Rotary Tournament championship results; GV/Belfast downs Avoca/Prattsburgh; Canisteo-Greenwood downs Wellsville
GV/Belfast uses stout defense to establish attack, propel towards Rotary Club Tourney crown with 68-43 win over And/Whi; Fri/Scio bests Houghton behind brilliant 2nd half in Consolation round; Hamer, Grusendorf fuel GV/Belfast’s explosive 1st half in big home win over Avo/Pra; Baldwin’s clutch 3 lifts B-R over Finney.
Wellsville volleyball opens with win over Scio; C-R wins, Allegany-Limestone joins league (photos)
WELLSVILLE — Night one of the new boys volleyball campaign on the calendar had officially arrived on Friday. The night would feature Cuba-Rushford defending their Allegany County League crown, the League’s newest arrival in Allegany-Limestone taking the court for the very first time, and right in town: the Lions of Wellsville playing host to Friendship/Scio in their season opener.
Belmont Rotary Tournament: Andover/Whitesville, GV/Belfast advance (photo gallery)
BELMONT — If there was one common denominator that was shared between the winning teams of the inaugural Belmont Rotary Club Tournament, it’s that a fast start made all the difference. For Andover/Whitesville and host Genesee Valley/Belfast, that was the case when the Friday night twinbill went curtains...
Wellsville wrestling opens with dominating 63-6 win; B-R basketball wins; Arkport/Canaseraga volleyball wins
ALMOND — There was no better way to start a brand new season on the mat, than assuming total control from start to finish, as the Lions of Wellsville garnered victories in almost every weight class, garnering 12 in all — among them, three pinfalls and three decisions to put towards a dominant 63-6 victory over host Alfred-Almond, Thursday night over the road.
Elmira boys basketball defeated by C-NS in season opener
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Express tipped off their season at home on Saturday. The Elmira boys basketball team was defeated by Cicero-North Syracuse 79-62 in their season opener at home on Saturday afternoon. Andrew Benedict scored a game-high 24 points for C-NS. The Northstars made 15 3-pointers in the game. Chris Woodard had a […]
Ithaca’s historic season comes to an end
NAPERVILLE, Ill. (Ithaca Athletics) – The historic season for the No. 9/10 Ithaca College football team came to an end in the NCAA Division III Quarterfinals as the Bombers fell to No. 1 North Central, 48-7, at Benedetti-Wherli Stadium. Ithaca will conclude its season with a 12-1 record, making the second-most in program history. North […]
Canton falls to Steel-High on late TD in state semifinals
SHAMOKIN, Pa. (WETM) – The Warriors had their season come to an end in the state semifinals for the second straight year in a thriller on Friday. The Canton football team lost to Steel-High 28-21 in the PIAA Class A state semifinals on Friday in Shamokin in a game that went down to the final […]
Amerks hosting PGA Championship Night in February
The Rochester Americans announced that the team is hosting PGA Championship Night in partnership with the Professional Golfers Association of America on Friday, Feb. 17 when the Amerks host the Toronto Marlies at The Blue Cross Arena. The first of its kind, PGA Championship Night will celebrate the unique crossover...
Banditland opener a letdown for frenzied fans
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A juiced crowd of orange-clad devotees was welcomed at KeyBank Center on Saturday night by a sentimental video narrated by John Tavares, the Hall of Famer who played in the first 24 Bandits seasons and is in his fourth as head coach. “You fuel us, you encourage us, you all inspire […]
Nancy H. Petrichick, 83, Belmont
Nancy H. Petrichick, 83, of Willets Avenue passed away on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at home surrounded by her family. She was born on September 24, 1939, in Buffalo, the daughter of, the late Lawrence E. and Mary (Hengerer) Hawkins. On September 5, 1958, in Hamburg, she married Gary M. Petrichick, who predeceased her on September 25, 2022.
Kucko’s Camera: 1930 Ford Model A located in Dansville
Today, John Kucko adds to his collection of cool and vintage car sightings with a 1930 Ford Model A located in Dansville.
Come Along and Ride This Train
A dapper gentleman in a New York Central Railroad conductor’s uniform and black patent leather-brimmed hat with gold braid trim sat just inside the doors of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Fellowship Hall. It was December 3, 2016, the thirty-third annual Dickens of a Christmas in Wellsboro. (How serendipitous that this year’s Dickens celebration is also December 3.) Bespectacled, with a crisply ironed white shirt and black tie knotted just so, ninety-three-year-old Ned Marrow greeted visitors at the Twin Tiers N-Trak Model Railroad Club’s exhibit. Tiny freight trains whirred along tracks past miniature houses with white picket fences, thumbnail-sized shrubbery, and tidy little lawns. Kids and grownups alike pressed up to the ropes separating them from the trains to watch the action. Ned relaxed in a chair, his arms on his walker in front of him, while he reminisced about his years spent on the railroad.
Victoria Vega of Hornell to give student address at St. Bonaventure Recognition Ceremony
Graduate student Victoria Vega of Hornell will give the student address during St. Bonaventure University’s December Recognition Ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 17. The ceremony, recognizing undergraduate and graduate students who completed their degrees this semester, begins at 10:30 a.m. in the Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts. Vega...
Dansville’s “Festival of Balloons” announces an ending after 41 years
With a sad heart, The Dansville Festival of Balloons, LTD announces there will not be a scheduled 2023 Dansville Balloon Festival. The volunteer, not for profit organization has served the community and the area with 41 years of family entertainment centered on the natural beauty and history of hot air balloons. Since 2001 Dansville Festival of Balloons has donated to area organizations $225,241 and has been the center of thousands of priceless memories.
Jessica Middaugh sworn in as newest University Police Officer
Middaugh is sworn in by Alfred State President Dr. Steven Mauro. Jessica Middaugh (Wellsville) was sworn in by Alfred State President Dr. Steven Mauro as the college’s newest University Police Officer on Dec. 1. She comes to Alfred State after serving as Director of Public Safety at Alfred University....
Two seriously injured after hitting Warsaw school
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two men are fighting for their lives after slamming into the library at Warsaw Central School on Friday. Authorities say one man ran a stop sign, t-boned another truck and then both crashed into the building. Police say the truck was going 80 mph at the time of impact after he […]
Strong winds on Saturday with multiple rounds of rain
Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – A wind advisory is in place on Saturday for portions of the Twin Tiers with rounds of rain likely. More details are below :. Overnight we will hit our low temperature early around midnight; this is because we are pulling in warm southerly air with our southerly winds. Rain showers develop overnight, but due to dry air in the atmosphere, we will not see rain make it to the ground closer to 3:00 AM.
Olean Man Charged with Two Felonies in Allegany Larceny
An Olean man was charged with multiple felonies in an Allegany larceny Friday. New York State Police located 41-year-old David J. Nickola in Ellicottville and charged him with two counts of felony possession of a forged instrument. Nickola was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in...
Could skeletal remains found in Tennessee belong to missing Steuben County teen?
ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- This unsolved case dates all the way back to 2011. On September 30 of that same year, 18-year-old Nieko Lisi left his home of Jasper, NY with someone and was never seen again. “He was an active boy, he played sports, he loved outdoors. He was a boy that spoke his mind…sometimes […]
