swnewsmedia.com
Shakopee police calls, Nov. 21-27
The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Nov. 21-27. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Assault:. Nov. 27: A...
more1049.com
Minnesota Trio Arrested in Nobles County for Over 300 Pounds of Marijuana
Worthington, MN (KICD) — The Minnesota State Patrol made a trio of arrests and seized a large amount of marijuana in a traffic stop along I-90 last month. According to the criminal complaint, a trooper pulled over a vehicle driven by 36-year-old Poua Pheng Her of Lake Elmo for a severe crack in the windshield and observing him weaving lanes on an exit. Poua Her was pulling a U-Haul trailer and claimed he and his parents were helping his sister move. He gave conflicting answers about why his sister wasn’t present, leading the trooper to run an inquiry on the vehicle.
fox9.com
Charges: Burnsville shooting suspect thought victim was 'talking' to his girlfriend
BURNSVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - The man wanted in a shooting last week in Burnsville apparently shot his former friend in an apparent paranoid rage because he believed his former friend was carrying on an affair with his now ex-girlfriend. Forty-one-year-old Ronald Nielsen II was charged by warrant with attempted...
willmarradio.com
Minneapolis bar shooting leaves man dead
(Minneapolis, MN) -- Police continue to investigate a shooting inside a northeast Minneapolis bar that left one person dead. Officers called to Spring Street Tavern late Saturday night found a man in his 30s with a gunshot wound and first responders were unable to save him. Investigators say the victim and a man he knew got into an altercation before the suspect drew a gun and shot him. Witnesses detained the suspect until police arrived, and he was taken to the hospital for injuries suffered in the fight. No names have been released.
Man shot dead inside Minneapolis tavern is identified as 37-year-old
Charges have yet to be filed against the suspect arrested in the fatal shooting of a man inside a Minneapolis bar Saturday night. The suspect was held by witnesses at the scene until police arrived and arrested him after 37-year-old Kenneth T. Rodriguez was shot inside The Spring Street Tavern, at 355 Monroe St. NE.
MN Police Department Cited Driver For Being More Than 3x Legal Limit
Don't 'kill' the holiday spirit this season by driving impaired on Minnesota roads. That's the message from the Office of Traffic Safety. The Office of Traffic Safety recently Tweeted about a DWI traffic stop in Elk River that featured a driver behind the wheel at more than 3 times the legal limit!
State Patrol: Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Burnsville
BURNSVILLE, Minn. — The Minnesota State Patrol confirmed a person who was struck by a vehicle in Burnsville Monday night has died. A tweet from MSP says the crash happened on Highway 13 near Nicollet Avenue. The MSP crash report indicates the crash happened just before 6 p.m. and...
Charges: Coon Rapids man had 25 pounds of cocaine from Mexico
A Coon Rapids man has been charged after he was allegedly found to have been in possession of more than 25 pounds of cocaine with the intent to sell it. Luis Zamier Avila-Lopez, 38, was charged on Friday in Anoka County Court with one count of a first-degree aggravated controlled substance crime and one count of a first-degree controlled substance crime.
Police records show 53 disturbance calls to vacant Minneapolis apartment building that burned down
MINNEAPOLIS – WCCO is digging into the suspicious background of a condemned apartment building that caught fire in Minneapolis Saturday.The four-story apartment was on Lyndale Avenue in the Lowry Hill East neighborhood.Police records show that officers were called to the building 53 times over the last year for various reasons, including trespassing, burglary, narcotics use and in one case, they had found someone had died in the building in November.The privately-owned apartment building was condemned back in July. James Groethe is the owner of Leaning Tower of Pizza, which is next door. Groethe says in the last year especially, he's...
Man shot dead inside Minneapolis bar Saturday night
A man was fatally shot inside The Spring Street Tavern in Minneapolis late Saturday night. According to police, there was an altercation inside the bar around 11:38 p.m. between a man in his 30s and someone he knew. The fight escalated to gunfire, with the man in his 30s suffering "at least one life-threatening gunshot wound."
Boys aged 15, 16 arrested after shooting of teen in Woodbury
Two teenage boys have been arrested following the shooting of another teenager in Woodbury, which sparked a shelter in place in the area on Nov. 21. Police said a 15 and 16 year old were arrested after two search warrants were executed Thursday. According to Woodbury police, 911 dispatch received...
fox9.com
Dog rescued from I-394 in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A dog that made its way onto the HOV lane on Interstate 394 in Minneapolis was rescued Monday. The Minneapolis Police Department says the incident happened at about 12:10 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5. An officer spotted a dog that was loose in the carpool lane near Penn Avenue South/Mount View Avenue and trailed the dog as it left the freeway.
Charges: Plymouth man shot girlfriend in head after birthday party
A 26-year-old Plymouth man is accused of shooting his girlfriend in the head after a birthday party at his home, and then attempting to flee to Wisconsin. Austin Robert LeClaire's 23-year-old girlfriend remains in critical condition as of Friday, with "permanent, serious, life-threatening injuries" following the shooting on Nov. 25. according to an update from the Plymouth Police Department.
Three Minnesota men have all gone missing around Halloween in Minnesota, here are their stories
With the most recent disappearance of 23-year-old Bryce Borca from Eagan, Minnesota, on October 30th, there have now been three separate men who have gone missing across the state of Minnesota around Halloween over the last 20 years; Jeremy Jourdain - 17-years old of Bemidji, Minnesota, Chris Jenkins - 21-years old of Eden Prairie, Minnesota, and now Bryce Borca - 23-years old of Eagan, Minnesota.
northernnewsnow.com
Man seriously hurt following crash in Pine County
Pine County, MN-- A southern Minnesota man is in the hospital after he was hit by a car in Pine County Thursday night. Just after 6:30 p.m., Dale Tatge, 65, of Faribault, Minnesota was traveling north on I-35 near Beroun when he struck a deer. Tatge stopped in the left...
fox9.com
Family of boy thrown from Mall of America balcony reaches settlement with mall
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - The family of a boy who was thrown from a balcony at Mall of America in 2019 has reached a settlement with the mall, according to a statement from the family's attorney. The family had filed a lawsuit against the Bloomington megamall in 2021, alleging...
Man kidnaps 2-year-old daughter, crashes after pursuit in Minneapolis
A non-custodial father kidnapped his two-year-old daughter, threatening to harm both himself and the child in the Twin Cities on Thursday. St. Paul police received a report of the kidnapping at 2:48 p.m., and found the suspect by pinging his cellphone location. Police in Minneapolis spotted the suspect's vehicle near...
Two former Hennepin County employees charged with stealing IT equipment, falsifying timecards
MINNEAPOLIS -- Two former Hennepin County employees face charges for their role in a massive scheme which included selling millions of dollars worth of the county's IT equipment and falsifying timecards.Charges say that Nguyen Cong Le, a former IT Network Enterprise Manager, took network switches from the county and sold them to buyers in Oklahoma starting in 2012. By 2020, he'd sold roughly $3.9 million in equipment. Network switches cost the county anywhere between $1,170 and $15,210 depending on the model. It was Le's job to maintain an appropriate number of switches and ordering them from the vendor. His partner, Samantha Marks,...
State Patrol reports over 4 dozen crashes Friday evening
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota State Patrol reported over 50 crashes as blowing snow and icy roads are making travel difficult Friday evening.From 4-5 p.m. the State Patrol says there were 56 crashes, 61 spinouts, and 1 jack-knifed semi.No serious injuries or deaths were reported. Four crashes involved minor injuries.A NEXT Weather Alert is in place due to the combination of snow and heavy winds that will make driving hazardous in parts of Minnesota. Low visibility and slick, icy roads will be a big issue until roughly noon Saturday.
Minnesota Renaissance Festival May Have to Shut Down
One of Minnesota's top attractions for more than 50 years is in danger of being shut down. The Minnesota Renaissance Festival may not be able to continue in its current location, near Shakopee, because of an ongoing issue with parking. According to a report in the Star-Tribune, officials in Scott...
