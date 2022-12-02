Read full article on original website
theScore
Report: Hawks' Young sat out vs. Nuggets after exchange with McMillan
Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young didn't suit up for Friday's contest against the Denver Nuggets after getting into an exchange with head coach Nate McMillan earlier in the day, sources told The Athletic's Shams Charania and Sam Amick. The Hawks bench boss was apparently unpleased with Young's decision to skip...
theScore
Hawks' McMillan denies telling Young not to show up vs. Nuggets
Atlanta Hawks head coach Nate McMillan denied telling Trae Young to stay home if the guard refused to come off the bench for last Friday's contest against the Denver Nuggets. "There was something said about me telling Trae to not show up for a game. I will never ever and have never ever told a player not to show up for a game," McMillan told reporters prior to Monday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, according to Lauren Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
theScore
Green, Rockets spoil Harden's return to lineup in double-OT thriller
Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden returned to the starting lineup for Monday's matchup versus the Houston Rockets, but it was his former club that got the last laugh. Second-year guard Jalen Green posted 27 points and seven assists as the Rockets outlasted the 76ers 132-123 in double overtime on Monday evening at the Toyota Center.
theScore
Report: Morant set to receive signature shoe with Nike
Ja Morant is reportedly the latest NBA player to land a signature sneaker deal with Nike. The Memphis Grizzlies star is "in line" to receive a signature Nike shoe in the near future, sources told Shams Charania of The Athletic, adding that the parties have been working on the deal for several months.
theScore
Report: NBA loosens restrictions on scouting high school players
The NBA sent teams a memo announcing that it is relaxing the rules on scouting high school prospects, according to ESPN's Jonathan Givony. Beginning in mid-December, NBA teams will be permitted to attend high-profile events featuring the top high school players in the United States who aren't yet draft-eligible. These...
theScore
Mayweather: I offered over $2B to buy NBA team
Floyd Mayweather Jr. is ready to put his money where his mouth is when it comes to his desire to own an NBA franchise. During a recent panel discussion, the boxing legend revealed he already made an offer for over $2 billion for majority ownership of an unnamed NBA team. He indicated he'd be open to owning an existing franchise or a potential expansion team.
Detroit Pistons vs. Miami Heat: TV, radio, game info
Detroit Pistons (6-19) vs. Miami Heat (11-12) When: 7:30 p.m. Where: FTX Arena in Miami. TV: Bally Sports Detroit Extra ...
theScore
Riley: Caleb Williams dealing with 'significant' hamstring injury
USC head coach Lincoln Riley announced Sunday that quarterback Caleb Williams has a "significant" hamstring injury, according to Antonio Morales of The Athletic. The Heisman front-runner will have nearly a month to recover, with the Trojans set to take on Tulane in the Cotton Bowl on Jan. 2. Williams suffered...
theScore
Panthers release Mayfield
The Carolina Panthers released quarterback Baker Mayfield on Monday. Interim head coach Steve Wilks told reporters that due to the passer's professionalism, the team honored Mayfield's request for a release, according to Steve Reed of The Associated Press. Wilks said the request came after the coach informed the team that Mayfield would drop to third on the depth chart.
theScore
Scorching AD drops season-high 55 points in Lakers' win over Wizards
Anthony Davis continued his hot stretch of play in the nation's capital, pouring in a season-high 55 points, 17 boards, and three blocks in the Los Angeles Lakers' 130-119 win over the Washington Wizards on Sunday. Only nine other players in league history have produced the same amount of points...
theScore
Jackson out 'days or weeks' after injuring knee vs. Broncos
The Baltimore Ravens announced quarterback Lamar Jackson left Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos with a knee injury. Tyler Huntley took over for Jackson, who went to the locker room shortly after exiting late in the first quarter. Jackson appeared to sustain the injury when Broncos defensive end Jonathan Cooper sacked him.
theScore
Garoppolo out for season with broken foot
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan announced Sunday that quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will miss the remainder of the season due to a broken foot, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. "He'll be out, he'll need surgery, broke a few things in there," said Shanahan. The veteran had his left...
