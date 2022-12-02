Atlanta Hawks head coach Nate McMillan denied telling Trae Young to stay home if the guard refused to come off the bench for last Friday's contest against the Denver Nuggets. "There was something said about me telling Trae to not show up for a game. I will never ever and have never ever told a player not to show up for a game," McMillan told reporters prior to Monday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, according to Lauren Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

10 HOURS AGO