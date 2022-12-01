ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas Residents Are the 2nd Least Likely to Lose Their Jobs

By GaudiLab
 4 days ago
Texas Residents Are the 2nd Least Likely to Lose Their Jobs

Recent tightness in the labor market has pressured employers to raise wages and offer improved working conditions and benefits to compete for talent—and, as a result, workers have been far less likely to face layoffs and discharges than at any other time in the last two decades. Some locations, however, are seeing higher discharge rates than others. To determine the states where existing workers are least likely to lose their jobs, researchers calculated the average monthly discharge rate across all nonfarm workers in 2022 and ranked states accordingly.

Musk expected to expand Twitter operations in Texas

(The Center Square) – Before and after billionaire Elon Musk acquired the social media company Twitter, he’d been invited by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and others to relocate its headquarters to the Lone Star State. While Musk hasn’t committed to doing so, he said setting up “dual headquarters” was more likely, according to a report.
California eyes penalties for oil companies' big profits

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California could become the first state to fine big oil companies for making too much money, a reaction to the industry’s supersized profits following a summer of record-high gas prices in the nation’s most populous state. Gov. Gavin Newsom and his Democratic allies in the state Legislature introduced the proposal Monday as lawmakers returned to the state Capitol in Sacramento for the start of a special legislative session focused solely on the oil industry. But the proposal was missing key details, including how much profit is too much for oil companies and what fine they would have to pay for exceeding it. Newsom’s office said those details would be sorted out later after negotiations with lawmakers. Any money from the fines would be returned to the public. Gas prices are always higher in California because of taxes, fees and environmental regulations that other states don’t have. But in October, the average price of a gallon of gasoline in California was more than $2.60 higher than the national average — the biggest gap ever.
The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

