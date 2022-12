Baltimore Ravens place kicker Justin Tucker (9) reacts to his field goal made during the first quarter of a regular season NFL football matchup Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. The Jaguars edged the Ravens 28-27. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] Jki 112722 Nfl Ravens Jags Cp 92 Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Baltimore Ravens will look to end their trend of late-game collapses Sunday when they host the reeling Denver Broncos.

Baltimore has led by more than one score in all four of its losses this season, including squandering a nine-point lead in the fourth quarter of a 28-27 loss against host Jacksonville last Sunday. T