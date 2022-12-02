Read full article on original website
cbs4indy.com
Searchers return to former Baumeister property in bone search
WESTFIELD, Ind. — Investigators say Herbert Baumeister would pick his victims up at a downtown Indianapolis bar, take them home to his Westfield estate, strangle them in his swimming pool or during sex and deposit their bodies in the woods behind his house. Detectives first suspected Baumeister in the...
Members of the Hamilton County Coroner's Office and cadaver dogs are searching the property of Herbert Baumeister. Crews found one bone Sunday during a search.
casscountyonline.com
4C Health establishes Human Services scholarship at Ivy Tech
KOKOMO, Ind. – 4C Health, a comprehensive non-profit behavioral health care provider that has served the communities of rural north central Indiana for more than 45 years, has established a scholarship fund to support students in the Human Services program at Ivy Tech Community College’s Kokomo Service Area.
Current Publishing
Marie Osmond to make her Palladium debut with Christmas show
For Marie Osmond, Christmas is about memories, not possessions. “I feel people need a little bit of hope, a little bit of laughter and some love,” she said. “They actually need to be together. My philosophy has always been, ‘Do you remember what you got for Christmas five years ago?’ But I do remember the time I spent with friends and family, going to events and having dinner. Those are the things that make memories, and those are the things I like to provide for people.”
Lafayette came together Saturday evening for its annual Very Merry Main Street Christmas par…
WISH-TV
Franciscan, IU Health tighten visitor restrictions at central Indiana hospitals
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Franciscan Health and IU Health introduced new visitor restrictions on Monday aimed at slowing the spread of the flu and other respiratory illnesses while protecting patients and staff members. The number of flu cases in Marion County increased during the last week of November, Franciscan Health...
KOKOMO, Ind. — Police are looking for a 2014-2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee suspected of hitting and injuring a pedestrian in Kokomo on Saturday. Officers were called to the 1500 block of South Dixon Road for a pedestrian hit by an SUV around 7 p.m. Police said when they arrived...
Current Publishing
Zionsville resident raises awareness of pancreatic cancer
After losing her husband Jeff Ledman to pancreatic cancer two years ago, Sarah Ledman has been committed to raising awareness about the disease. “Due to Jeff’s quick diagnosis and knowing that heredity plays a factor, it is extremely important to raise awareness,” said Ledman, who lives in Zionsville. “I have two little girls, Hannah (2 years old) and Madeline (1), who I am concerned about being diagnosed with this awful disease in the future. It is important to learn more about pancreatic cancer to be able to diagnose it early and increase the survival rate. The current five-year survival rate is just 11 percent.”
Lafayette came together Saturday evening for its annual Very Merry Main Street Christmas par…
KPD said officers believe the person who hit him was driving a 2014-2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee.
WISH-TV
Delphi murders suspect’s attorneys: Richard Allen is innocent, confused by charges
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The attorneys for Richard Allen, the man charged with the Delphi murders of Abigail “Abby” Williams and Liberty “Libby” German, have spoken out against evidence in the probable cause affidavit released Tuesday. Judge Frances Gull, a criminal administrative judge from Allen County,...
On Friday morning, Kokomo police announced Spence and her daughter were found safe KOKOMO, Ind. — Police in Kokomo are searching for a 31-year-old mom and her infant daughter. Police say April Spence and her 3-month-old, Dominique, haven’t been seen since November 28. Kokomo police said a missing person report was made to them, but […]
DELPHI, Ind. — The attorneys for Richard Allen, the man accused of murdering Abby Williams and Libby German in Delphi in February 2017, have fired back against the evidence presented by investigators in the recently released court documents. Attorneys Brad Rozzi and Andrew Baldwin stated they argued on behalf of unsealing the court documents because […]
WIBC.com
Delphi Doc: Richard Allen Was the Man in “Down the Hill” Video
DELPHI, Ind.–Richard Allen is likely the man seen and heard in the “Down the hill” video taken on Libby German’s phone just before she was murdered in 2017, says the probable cause document released Tuesday. Names of witnesses were redacted. The document says a .40 caliber...
wdrb.com
'Clerical error' may have delayed Richard Allen's arrest for Delphi murders for years
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Why did it take investigators more than five years to investigate Richard Allen for the murders of two teenage girls in Delphi, Indiana, when they had already interviewed him back in 2017?. Sources indicate a "clerical error" may be to blame, according to a report by...
4 Great Pizza Places in Indiana
Photo byPhoto by Pablo Pacheco on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, every day of the week.
WLFI.com
Murder suspect claims to have been across town during killing
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A Lafayette murder suspect now says he was across town when the murder took place. An attorney for Bruce Alexander Jr., said he was on North 18th Street during the killing of Jeremy Dumas, which he was indicted for along with Willie James and Charlie Moore.
WLFI.com
One injured in head-on collision
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A head on-collision Sunday night leaves one person hospitalized. The 9-1-1 call came from a bystander at 9 p.m. The two vehicle crash at the intersection of State Street and N River Road in West Lafayette left the cars smoking. The West Lafayette Police...
wkvi.com
Starke County Sheriff’s Office
11/21/22 A camper was reported to be on fire in the area of 700 S. and 300 E. in Knox. 11/21/22 A Culver resident reported damage to his residence. 11/21/22 A Knox resident filed a theft report. 11/21/22 A North Judson resident reported the theft of a gun. 11/21/22 Two...
Why wasn't Richard Allen considered a major person of interest sooner in the deaths of two teenage girls in northern Indiana?
