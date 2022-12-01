ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton Record-Chronicle

Texas Residents Are the 2nd Least Likely to Lose Their Jobs

By HireAHelper
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o8Mp4_0jUaaatw00
Photo Credit: GaudiLab / Shutterstock GaudiLab

Amid high inflation, rising interest rates, and low consumer confidence, there is good reason to be pessimistic about the state of the U.S. economy for the rest of 2022 and 2023. But despite these challenging conditions, one component of the economy that has continued to deliver good news is the labor market.

The unemployment rate in the U.S. sat at 3.5% in September, one of the lowest figures in more than half a century. Despite low unemployment, the economy has added jobs every month dating back to January 2021. These conditions have been advantageous for workers. The “Great Resignation” brought a historic volume of job switching in 2021 and 2022 as people sought out better job opportunities. This tightness in the labor market has pressured employers to raise wages and offer improved working conditions and benefits to compete for talent.

Comments / 0

Related
Denton Record-Chronicle

Musk expected to expand Twitter operations in Texas

(The Center Square) – Before and after billionaire Elon Musk acquired the social media company Twitter, he’d been invited by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and others to relocate its headquarters to the Lone Star State. While Musk hasn’t committed to doing so, he said setting up “dual headquarters” was more likely, according to a report.
The Associated Press

California eyes penalties for oil companies' big profits

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California could become the first state to fine big oil companies for making too much money, a reaction to the industry’s supersized profits following a summer of record-high gas prices in the nation’s most populous state. Gov. Gavin Newsom and his Democratic allies in the state Legislature introduced the proposal Monday as lawmakers returned to the state Capitol in Sacramento for the start of a special legislative session focused solely on the oil industry. But the proposal was missing key details, including how much profit is too much for oil companies and what fine they would have to pay for exceeding it. Newsom’s office said those details would be sorted out later after negotiations with lawmakers. Any money from the fines would be returned to the public. Gas prices are always higher in California because of taxes, fees and environmental regulations that other states don’t have. But in October, the average price of a gallon of gasoline in California was more than $2.60 higher than the national average — the biggest gap ever.
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
15K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

 https://dentonrc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy