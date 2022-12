THURSDAY, Dec. 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Moms-to-be can safely take Paxlovid to help keep their COVID infection from turning serious, a new study shows.

Nearly everyone in a group of 47 pregnant women prescribed Paxlovid did well on the drug, which did not appear to interfere with their pregnancy in any significant way, researchers report in the Nov. 29 issue of the journal JAMA Network Open.