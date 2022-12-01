U.S. House GOP to keep earmarks for local projects — with some ‘tweaks’

The U.S. Capitol on Nov. 25, 2021. Photo by Jane Norman/States Newsroom

WASHINGTON — U.S. House Republicans voted Wednesday to keep earmarks in place when they take over the chamber in January, a move that solidifies GOP support for the controversial spending practice that was brought back under new guardrails and transparency mechanisms less than two years ago.

Earmarking has become especially important to members of both political parties in the short time it’s been back, with both Republicans and Democrats cheering their ability to direct lucrative federal spending to their home states and localities.