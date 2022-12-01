ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plaintiff attorneys: Near final blow dealt to Air Force by Sixth Circuit over vaccine mandate

By Bethany Blankley
 3 days ago

(The Center Square) – All three judges on a U.S. Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals panel unanimously upheld a class wide injunction protecting unvaccinated U.S. Air Force personnel from being disciplined over the Department of Defense’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

In their 56-page ruling Tuesday, the panel denied the federal government’s request to overturn a lower court’s ruling after previously denying its request for an emergency stay.

