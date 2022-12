Nov 20, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) runs with the ball while Indianapolis Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin (44) defends in the first quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles have the NFL's best record and a chance to clinch a playoff berth at home Sunday.

The visiting Tennessee Titans appear to be well on their way to a third consecutive AFC South division title. Those plots are secondary, however.