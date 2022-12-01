Temperatures will be mild for Friday, but we cool off in time for the weekend. Rain chances will be out there Friday evening, then again on Sunday. Wind is going to be the main issue for Friday, starting as early as late morning and lasting through the early evening. Wind gusts will be anywhere from 30 to 45 mph, especially the further north you go. A Wind Advisory (above) is in place for Perry, MO, Perry, IL, Jackson, Williamson, Saline, Gallatin, Hamilton, Franklin, and Jefferson counties through Friday evening.

3 DAYS AGO