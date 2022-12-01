Read full article on original website
theshoppersweekly.com
December Man Alive Prayer Breakfast held
Waltonville Freewill Baptist Pastor Mark Wells (right) was the guest speaker at the December Community Man Alive Prayer Breakfast held at Mount Vernon Baptist Temple. Pictured above is Pastor Wells and Mount Vernon Baptist Temple Deacon Paul Launay.
KFVS12
31st annual Lights Fantastic Parade set to kick off in Carbondale Saturday evening
CARBONDALE, IL. (KFVS) - Beginning on the evening of December 3, downtown Carbondale is expected to be filled with hundreds of people and plenty of lights to see. The 31st annual Lights Fantastic parade is back in Illinois and leaders of the event say it’s fun for all ages, including Sean Henry, Lights Fantastic Parade Committee Co-chair. Henry also said more than 70 entries will be at the parade, making it the largest parade they’ve ever had.
14news.com
Christmas tree lighting and parade hosted in Fairfield
WAYNE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - A Christmas tree lighting ceremony and parade is being hosted in Fairfield Saturday night. The family of Deputy Sean Riley are set to light the tree this year. Deputy Riley was killed in the line of duty in late 2021. The event starts at 4:45...
KFVS12
Heartland woman in search of new home for pet deer
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A Heartland woman is asking for help with finding a home for her beloved pet. Jessica Stearns lives in Benton, Illinois, and right now she is heartbroken after learning she could not keep Duke, her pet deer. Duke has live with her since he was...
wgel.com
Electric Short In Cooking Equipment Causes Fire
Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish a fire Wednesday afternoon in a kitchen at a house located at 517 East Main Street in Greenville. Greenville Fire District firefighters were called at 12:51 p.m. and received mutual aid from the Mulberry Grove District. Greenville Fire Chief Dennis Wise said there was...
300 Birds Just Fell From the Sky Dead in Southern Illinois
Authorities say that 300 birds just fell from the sky dead in southern Illinois and they think they know the culprit that's responsible. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources just shared news that 300 snow geese were just found deceased in southern Illinois. They currently believe it's because of the bird flu that has caused the death of millions of birds across America this year.
wpsdlocal6.com
SSM Health Illinois offers free medication disposal kiosks in hospitals in Mt. Vernon, Centralia
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS — Looking for a way to properly dispose of old, unwanted medications? SSM Health Illinois now has MedDrop Medication collection kiosks at SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Mt. Vernon, Illinois, and SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Centralia. The kiosks are provided in partnership with...
wfcnnews.com
Carbondale Kirkland's to permanently close
CARBONDALE - Yet another Carbondale business will be permanently closing before the end of the year. WFCN News received confirmation on Wednesday that the Carbondale location of Kirkland's, located in the University Place Shopping Center, will be permanently closing. The store's scheduled last day of business will be on December...
kbsi23.com
Windy for Friday (12/1/22)
Temperatures will be mild for Friday, but we cool off in time for the weekend. Rain chances will be out there Friday evening, then again on Sunday. Wind is going to be the main issue for Friday, starting as early as late morning and lasting through the early evening. Wind gusts will be anywhere from 30 to 45 mph, especially the further north you go. A Wind Advisory (above) is in place for Perry, MO, Perry, IL, Jackson, Williamson, Saline, Gallatin, Hamilton, Franklin, and Jefferson counties through Friday evening.
Q&A: Healthcare on Wheels for Rural Illinois Teens
Editor’s Note: This interview first appeared in Path Finders, an email newsletter from the Daily Yonder. Each week, Path Finders features a Q&A with a rural thinker, creator, or doer. Like what you see here? You can join the mailing list at the bottom of this article and receive more conversations like this in your inbox each week.
southernillinoisnow.com
All South Central Illinois Counties move into medium community level for COVID-19 spread
The number of COVID-19 cases is on the rise in South Central Illinois with all counties moving into the medium community spread category. In Marion County, the CDC tracker reports 41 new or suspected cases of COVID-19, a 110-percent increase over the prior week. There were four new hospitalizations. In...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police beat for Friday, December 2nd, 2022
Centralia Police arrested a 30-year-old Centralia man on an outstanding Marion County traffic warrant and a Clinton County felony warrant. Zachery Zeller of South Locust was taken to the Marion County Jail where he is being held on a total of $12,500 bond. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is investigating...
southernillinoisnow.com
Four refuse hospital treatment following car-deer crash
Four occupants of a car that struck a deer on Route 37 north of Kell were treated on the scene by Kell Fire and United Medical Response. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say the car was driven by 56-year-old Martha Goff of Hill Street in Alma. She was checked at the scene along with three passengers. They are identified as 74-year-old Delores Osterholtz of Madison Street in Kinmundy, 30-year-old Bethany Hazzard of North Broadway in Salem, and a five-year-old female juvenile from Alma. All four declined hospital treatment.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Sunday, December 4th, 2022
A 32-year-old Sandoval woman has been arrested by Wamac Police for aggravated battery to a peace officer. Rachel Farmer is accused of biting a Wamac officer during an altercation. She was taken to the Marion County Jail.
Effingham Radio
Friday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 29 year old Andrew Dahlsad of Mt. Vernon for an Effingham County petition to revoke. Andrew was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 38 year old Joseph D. Edwards Hanna of Stewardson for an Effingham County mittimus to jail....
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, December 3rd, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested an O’Fallon woman for residential burglary and theft. Tia Beyers was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a decision on formal charges. No other details are available. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the theft of a catalytic converter from a car...
southernillinoisnow.com
Strong winds down tree, starts fire
The strong winds Friday morning blew down a tree into a power line and started a fire in rural Texico. The Kell Fire Department was called to handle the situation at Roosevelt and Oak Roads. The tree fell across a three-phase power line, starting a fire in the tree and a nearby grassy area. About a quarter acre burned. There was no damage, but the road was blocked until the tree and power lines could be removed.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Thursday, December 1st, 2022
A 16-year-old rural Iuka female juvenile has been sent to One Hope United following an incident at her home Wednesday night where she allegedly threatened family members with a knife and later fought with police trying to take her into custody. She was arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies for aggravated assault, domestic battery, aggravated battery to a peace officer, and resisting arrest. No injuries were reported.
southernillinoisnow.com
Junction City man sentenced to three years in prison for SCHS burglary
A 38-year-old Junction City man has been sentenced to three years in prison for a December 2021 burglary to a maintenance shed at Salem Community High School. Slade Thompson, who formerly resided in Salem, stole some items from the building that were later recovered. As part of the plea, a...
westkentuckystar.com
Violent encounter, chase results in arrest of Marion man
A Marion, Illinois man was arrested for attempted murder Tuesday. Police in Marion, Illinois responded to a call just after 2 p.m about a reported “man with a gun.” The female caller reportedly was distraught, just as the line was disconnected. As officers responded, they saw a man...
