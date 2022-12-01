Read full article on original website
D'Angelo Russell fined $20K for directing inappropriate language toward game official
NEW YORK – Minnesota Timberwolves guard D’Angelo Russell has been fined $20,000 for directing inappropriate language toward a game official, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident occurred at the conclusion of the Timberwolves’ 135-128 loss to the Oklahoma...
Game Preview: Pacers at Trail Blazers
After dropping two straight and three of four to begin their seven-game road trip, the Pacers (12-10) will be trying to turn things around on Sunday night in Portland against the Trail Blazers (12-11). Indiana's defense has struggled on the road trip, especially over the last two games. The Blue...
Keys to the Game: Celtics 116, Raptors 110
Boston covered more than half of the third quarter Monday night in Toronto with a 23-7 run that spurred yet another notch in the win column. The Celtics trailed by eight points after Pascal Siakam dropped in a driving hook shot to open the third period, but they then responded in a big way to take control of the game heading into the fourth quarter. Four Celtics combined to score those 23 points while the team shot 8-for-11 from the field overall.
James Harden, Sixers Return to Action in Houston | Gameday Report 24/82
INJURY UPDATE: The 76ers announced pregame that James Harden and Jaden Springer were upgraded to AVAILABLE. Georges Niang (right foot soreness) is out. The next game for the Philadelphia 76ers (12-11) is Monday night on the road against the Houston Rockets (6-17). James Harden, who has missed the last 14 games for the Sixers with a right foot tendon strain, was upgraded to questionable on Sunday evening’s injury report.
James Harden (foot) returns as 76ers fall to Rockets in 2OT
Superstar guard James Harden returned to the lineup Monday night as the Philadelphia 76ers fell in double-overtime to the Houston Rockets. Harden finished with 21 points (4-for-19 shooting) along with four rebounds, seven assists and two steals in the 132-122 loss. Coach Doc Rivers said Harden, who spent more than...
Grizzlies' Ja Morant fined $35,000 for confronting official
NEW YORK – Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant has been fined $35,000 for confronting and directing inappropriate language toward a game official and failing to leave the court in a timely manner following his ejection, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations.
"Unfortunate Moments That Can Happen" | Utah Falls To Portland In Physical Game
The NBA wasn’t kind to Utah when it scheduled Portland on Saturday night. The Blazers entered Vivint Arena well-rested, playing their first game in four days. Meanwhile, not only were the Jazz on the tail-end of a back-to-back, they were playing their third game in four days. Despite the...
Pistons surges can’t make up for slow start in loss to Memphis
Three quick observations from Sunday night’s 122-112 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies at Little Caesars Arena. EARLY TONE ESTABLISHED – Since suffering five defeats of 20 or more points among their first eight losses of the season, the Pistons coming into Sunday had only one such loss in the last 10 – one Dwane Casey was willing to write off to the grinding effects of the six-game road trip that preceded last week’s 30-point loss, the season’s most lopsided, to New York. Eight of the other nine losses came by single digits. Against a physically imposing Memphis team, it looked like the Pistons might have been headed for a thumping Sunday. And then it didn’t. And then it did. They trailed by 19 nine minutes into the first quarter. They whittled it to four over the next seven minutes. That was the story of the game. Memphis used a combination of Pistons turnovers and hot 3-point shooting to build its big first-half lead, saw the Pistons eat into it a couple of times, but kept finding something to pull away again. In the third quarter, it was Ja Morant playing like an MVP candidate that allowed Memphis to carry an 18-point lead to the fourth quarter. Morant’s third quarter: 21 points on 8 of 10 shooting with three assists after a relatively subdued first half that saw Morant score seven points on eight shots. Memphis took an 18-point lead to the fourth quarter and the Pistons didn’t have enough of a finishing kick in them to seriously challenge the lead, though they did get it to single digits with 1:45 left.
NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo plays and strategy for Dec. 5
The NBA starts off the week with eight games on the schedule Monday. After a busy Sunday slate, four teams are playing the second game of a back-to-back set. That means we’ll need to monitor potential rest situations. As far as exciting matchups go, one that stands out is the Mavericks hosting the Suns in a rematch of last year’s Western Conference semifinals. Let’s dig into the options on Yahoo and highlight some players to consider for your lineups, as well as a few to possibly avoid.
Minnesota’s D’Angelo Russell Fined
NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2022 – Minnesota Timberwolves guard D’Angelo Russell has been fined $20,000 for directing inappropriate language toward a game official, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident occurred at the conclusion of the Timberwolves’ 135-128 loss...
Another Dominant AD Performance Lifts Lakers over Washington
The Lakers moved to 2-0 on their road trip and won their third consecutive game overall, cruising past the Wizards 130-119 to bring their record to 10-12 on the season. At this point we're running out of superlatives to describe how great Anthony Davis is playing as he continues his run of absolutely extraordinary play. Washington had no answers for AD as he poured in 55 points and 17 rebounds, knocking down 22 of his 30 shots (2-3 from behind the arc) and all eight of his free throw attempts.
Game Rewind: Pacers 112, Warriors 104
Heading into Monday's game at Golden State, all the focus was on who the Indiana Pacers would not have on the second night of a back-to-back. Starting point guard Tyrese Haliburton, backup T.J. McConnell, starting center Myles Turner, veteran forward James Johnson, and second-year guard Chris Duarte were among Indiana's inactives against the defending NBA champions.
The Chase Down Pod - Road Woes, LeBron Comes Home with Jordan Zirm
Jordan Zirm joins Carter to break down the Cavaliers poor offensive outing against the Knicks, break down the level of concern with Dean Wade's injury before previewing what to expect with LeBron and the Lakers coming to town on National TV on Tuesday. Please Note: The opinions expressed by The...
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Dec. 4, 2022
An intriguing Sunday matinee launches a four-game homestand for New Orleans this afternoon. The Pelicans (14-8) will host Denver (14-8) at 2:30 p.m., in a matchup of Western Conference second-place teams. Tickets are available here. injury report for Nuggets-Pelicans. Both teams will be without at least one starter, as forward...
Erin Hartigan on Jose Alvarado, Pelicans fans | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Erin Hartigan of Bally Sports joins Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer to talk about the tremendous win over the Denver Nuggets and Jose Alvarado’s career night. The group also discusses the fans of the team, Trey Murphy’s big dunks, and how...
Utah’s Jordan Clarkson Fined
NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2022 – Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson has been fined $15,000 for throwing his headband into the spectator stands, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident occurred with :01.6 remaining in the fourth quarter of Utah’s...
Hornets Endure Tough Shooting Night In Loss To Bucks
Rozier, McDaniels Oubre All Score 20+ PTS, Charlotte Shoots 39%, Drains Only 5 3-Pointers. Even without their star trio of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday, the Milwaukee Bucks certainly possess one of the NBA’s deepest rosters. The Charlotte Hornets, who are still without several of their key players because of injury, witnessed that firsthand in Saturday night’s 105-96 home loss at Spectrum Center.
Blazers Return Home, Lillard Returns To Lineup To Defeat Pacers
The Trail Blazers returned home to host the Pacers after spending nearly the last two weeks on the road, and Damian Lillard returned to the lineup after missing the last seven games due to injury. Both ended up being happy returns. All five of Portland’s starters scored in double figures,...
Kawhi Leonard returns, comes up clutch to beat Hornets
LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard returned to the lineup Monday night, making big-time plays down the stretch to secure the 119-117 victory over the Charlotte Hornets. In his first game since Nov. 21, Leonard racked up 16 points, six rebounds and two assists for the Clippers in Charlotte. The five-time All-Star came up clutch in the final minute, tying the game with 39.7 seconds left before hitting the game-winning jumper with 1.4 seconds to go.
Magic Unable to Slow Down Raptors in Loss North of the Border
The previous three games, the Orlando Magic had no answer for Kevin Durant, Trae Young or Donovan Mitchell. On Saturday, it was Toronto’s versatile duo of OG Anunoby and Pascal Siakam who had their way against the undermanned Magic, as the two combined for 58 points in Orlando’s 121-108 loss to the Raptors at Scotiabank Arena.
