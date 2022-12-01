Three quick observations from Sunday night’s 122-112 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies at Little Caesars Arena. EARLY TONE ESTABLISHED – Since suffering five defeats of 20 or more points among their first eight losses of the season, the Pistons coming into Sunday had only one such loss in the last 10 – one Dwane Casey was willing to write off to the grinding effects of the six-game road trip that preceded last week’s 30-point loss, the season’s most lopsided, to New York. Eight of the other nine losses came by single digits. Against a physically imposing Memphis team, it looked like the Pistons might have been headed for a thumping Sunday. And then it didn’t. And then it did. They trailed by 19 nine minutes into the first quarter. They whittled it to four over the next seven minutes. That was the story of the game. Memphis used a combination of Pistons turnovers and hot 3-point shooting to build its big first-half lead, saw the Pistons eat into it a couple of times, but kept finding something to pull away again. In the third quarter, it was Ja Morant playing like an MVP candidate that allowed Memphis to carry an 18-point lead to the fourth quarter. Morant’s third quarter: 21 points on 8 of 10 shooting with three assists after a relatively subdued first half that saw Morant score seven points on eight shots. Memphis took an 18-point lead to the fourth quarter and the Pistons didn’t have enough of a finishing kick in them to seriously challenge the lead, though they did get it to single digits with 1:45 left.

