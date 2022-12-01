ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Pandemic treaty plans thrashed out at WHO

Negotiators are meeting in Geneva this week to thrash out a pandemic treaty aimed at ensuring the flaws that turned Covid-19 into a global crisis could never happen again. "A treaty could break with the greed and inequality that has plagued the global response to Covid-19, HIV/AIDS and other pandemics.
WASHINGTON STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

REAL ID deadline has been extended

Enforcement of REAL ID will not begin until May 7, 2025, a 24-month extension of the previous deadline, announced the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Monday. Enforcement was previously set to begin on May 3, 2023. Under the new regulations, states will now have additional time to ensure their residents have driver’s licenses and identification cards that meet the security standards established by the REAL ID Act. ...
MSNBC

Judge orders sanctions in response to Lake, Finchem election suit

Arizona Republicans have plenty of reasons to be disappointed about the outcome of this year’s elections. The party came up short in several key races, thanks in large part to the fact that GOP voters nominated several unqualified extremists, leaving a traditionally red state looking decidedly purple. Among the...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy