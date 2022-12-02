ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

This New Holiday Pop-Up Near Toronto Takes You Into A 2D Kitchen & Giant Snow Globe

If you're looking for something fun to do around Toronto but don't want to blow you budget, then this new holiday pop-up might be worth a visit. Share Joy is an immersive experience by farmer-owned co-operative Gay Lea Foods happening at Square One Shopping Centre in Mississauga. The pop-up is running until December 22, and it's completely free to visit.

