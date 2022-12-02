Read full article on original website
Related
ksl.com
Poll: More than a third of Utahns are changing their holiday behavior because of COVID-19
CENTERVILLE — For Betsy Ryan, COVID-19 can't be ignored just because it's the holiday season. Before the pandemic, the 39-year-old from Centerville said there was little concern about any signs of sickness during family gatherings. That changed, she said, after "going through the experience of COVID-19 and seeing how destructive it can be, for especially immunocompromised people or people in my family with some health issues."
ksl.com
10 Christmas movies that were filmed in Utah
This story is sponsored by Siegfried & Jensen. There are two types of people in this world: those who love Hallmark Christmas movies, and those who are — well, Grinches. Love them or hate them, the time of year for cheesy Christmas movies is here. According to the Utah...
ksl.com
A third of Utah's Native Americans live an hour's drive or more from respiratory care
SALT LAKE CITY — Getting treatment for asthma, lung cancer and other respiratory issues requires a long drive for a large portion of Utah's Native American population. The majority of people living in 15 of the state's 29 counties reside in a pulmonology desert — defined as living at least an hour's drive away from the closest pulmonologist. A KSL.com analysis of census data and a county-by-county study on pulmonology deserts found that Native Americans are disproportionately impacted by these pulmonology deserts, with 26% of Utah Native Americans residing in one.
Comments / 0