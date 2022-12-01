ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sparta Township, NJ

Comments / 0

 

Sussex Borough leader named Mayor of the Year

Mayor Ed Meyer of Sussex Borough was named Mayor of the Year at an awards dinner Nov. 30 at Mohawk House in Sparta. More than 70 people attended the event, hosted by the Sussex County Chamber of Commerce. Tammie Horsfield, chamber president, said Meyer “has been a continuous advocate for...
SUSSEX, NJ
New editor takes over the helm of Advertiser-News North

Local news journalist and northern New Jersey resident Kathy Shwiff joined Advertiser News-North as managing editor last week. She brings decades of experience and a passion for community news to the table. Prior to joining Advertiser-News, Shwiff was editor of The Progress, a weekly newspaper published by New Jersey Hills...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
Vernon to use taxes on cannabis sales for road repairs

VERNON. The Township Council unanimously approved an ordinance that says the taxes that the township collects on cannabis sales will be used for repairing and maintaining roads. When it approved retail sales of cannabis, the council also approved a transfer tax of 2 percent on sales of cannabis from one...
VERNON TOWNSHIP, NJ
A home with lake views at a bargain price

VERNON. Each week’s featured home is chosen from among the houses offered by the Advertiser-News advertisers. For more information, e-mail sales@strausnews.com. Ready, set, home! Come home for the holidays to a cute and cozy lake house, just one block from the lake. A charmer of a home is ready...
VERNON TOWNSHIP, NJ

