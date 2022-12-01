ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vernon Township, NJ

A home with lake views at a bargain price

VERNON. Each week’s featured home is chosen from among the houses offered by the Advertiser-News advertisers. For more information, e-mail sales@strausnews.com. Ready, set, home! Come home for the holidays to a cute and cozy lake house, just one block from the lake. A charmer of a home is ready...
VERNON TOWNSHIP, NJ
Vernon to use taxes on cannabis sales for road repairs

VERNON. The Township Council unanimously approved an ordinance that says the taxes that the township collects on cannabis sales will be used for repairing and maintaining roads. When it approved retail sales of cannabis, the council also approved a transfer tax of 2 percent on sales of cannabis from one...
VERNON TOWNSHIP, NJ

