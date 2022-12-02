ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Former Phoenix Anchor Accused of Facilitating Fraud Involving PPP Loans During Pandemic

In a recently released report by the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, former Phoenix anchor Stephanie Hockridge and her husband Nathan Reis are being accused of potential fraud involving Paycheck Protection Program loans. Hockridge, who worked at ABC affiliate KNXV until 2018, and Reis are accused of enabling fraud...
roselawgroupreporter.com

Lake expected to keep fighting in court as advisers debate where their strategy went wrong

Lake has spent the weeks since Democrat Katie Hobbs won the race to be Arizona’s next governor raising concern about the election in Maricopa County. || Gage Skidmore/Flickr. Kari Lake’s campaign headquarters were quiet Friday morning, betraying all other indications that the firebrand former gubernatorial candidate and her loyalists are gearing up for a fight.
azbigmedia.com

Here’s the salary needed to buy a home in Phoenix

According to a study by Visual Capitalist, a salary of more than $86,300 annually is needed for Phoenix residents to buy a home. Out of the 50 U.S. Metro areas selected in this report, Phoenix ranked 17th in highest salary needed to buy a home in 2022. This statistic can be worrisome to potential home buyers looking to settle in Arizona’s capital.
globalazmedia.com

West Valley resort could be first of its kind in Arizona

Once built out, guests at the new $1 billion VAI Resort in Glendale will have the option to watch a concert while they dine from an eighth floor steakhouse in the hotel, from their own room or while attending a private party on a hotel balcony. If they’re not one...
AZFamily

Rent prices in Phoenix starting to drop

Open division semifinals kick off Dec. 3 for Arizona high school football. The semifinal games kick off Dec. 3. The Liberty and Saguaro game is at Mountain Ridge high school, while the Chandler and Basha game is at Dobson high school. Cows cause slow MOOOving traffic on the Loop 101...
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

These 3 Arizona Suburbs are Among the Best in the West, Report

Suburbs located near large cities offer a slower lifestyle, more affordable housing and lower crime rates than large cities, while still providing the benefit of easy access to the bustling excitement of urban living. To determine the best suburbs to live in near a large city, SmartAsset compared close to...
AZFamily

What you should expect from Arizona's Tier 2 water restrictions

Phoenix taco truck owner tried to save victims in fiery car crash that killed 3 people. Edgar Ramirez tried to help the victims by using a fire extinguisher and said he gave it everything he had. “I sprayed the vehicle on fire, but there was absolutely no calming that fire down."
kjzz.org

Pima County recommends masking again as COVID-19 cases rise

Cases of COVID-19, flu and RSV are on the rise in Arizona. And now, the Arizona Department of Health Services says eight Arizona counties, including Pima County, have returned to a high level of COVID transmission. Maricopa County remains at medium community levels. That means once again, masks are recommended...
AZFamily

Arizona is the only state that has medium/high COVID-19 levels in all its counties

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- COVID-19 is on the rise once again in Arizona. The latest numbers from the state health department show 12,987 cases and 42 new deaths. Eight Arizona counties currently have high transmission levels, and Arizona is the only state in the country where every single county has medium or high levels of COVID-19 transmission.
AZFamily

Maricopa’s final election results aren’t missing thousands of votes

WASHINGTON (Politifact) - False claims about voting in Arizona’s largest county persist three weeks after the midterm election. One social media narrative claims Maricopa County’s voter turnout numbers “don’t add up.” That’s because the numbers shared in the post are missing necessary context. “Bombshell...

