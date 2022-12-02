Read full article on original website
AdWeek
Former Phoenix Anchor Accused of Facilitating Fraud Involving PPP Loans During Pandemic
In a recently released report by the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, former Phoenix anchor Stephanie Hockridge and her husband Nathan Reis are being accused of potential fraud involving Paycheck Protection Program loans. Hockridge, who worked at ABC affiliate KNXV until 2018, and Reis are accused of enabling fraud...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Lake expected to keep fighting in court as advisers debate where their strategy went wrong
Lake has spent the weeks since Democrat Katie Hobbs won the race to be Arizona’s next governor raising concern about the election in Maricopa County. || Gage Skidmore/Flickr. Kari Lake’s campaign headquarters were quiet Friday morning, betraying all other indications that the firebrand former gubernatorial candidate and her loyalists are gearing up for a fight.
This Arizona City Was Just Named One Of The Best Cities In The WORLD!
The World's Best Cities list is here.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
1 Arizona Place Is Among America's Top 10 Most Sinful Cities
WalletHub compiled a list of America's most sinful cities.
kawc.org
Arizona's Maricopa County wants judge to stop attempt by Kari Lake to challenge her election loss
PHOENIX -- Maricopa County wants a judge to toss out a bid by failed Arizona gubernatorial hopeful Kari Lake to get immediate action on her request for election records so she can challenge her loss to Katie Hobbs. At a hearing this past week, Deputy County Attorney Joseph Branco acknowledged...
azbigmedia.com
Here’s the salary needed to buy a home in Phoenix
According to a study by Visual Capitalist, a salary of more than $86,300 annually is needed for Phoenix residents to buy a home. Out of the 50 U.S. Metro areas selected in this report, Phoenix ranked 17th in highest salary needed to buy a home in 2022. This statistic can be worrisome to potential home buyers looking to settle in Arizona’s capital.
kjzz.org
This company is building 4,500 affordable housing units in Phoenix, southern Arizona
Growing older is expensive. About 49% of adults between the ages of 55 and 66 had no personal retirement savings, according to 2017 Census Bureau figures. Two big expenses are medical and housing. But there’s a company that’s addressing one of those costs. Dan Richards is a partner...
globalazmedia.com
West Valley resort could be first of its kind in Arizona
Once built out, guests at the new $1 billion VAI Resort in Glendale will have the option to watch a concert while they dine from an eighth floor steakhouse in the hotel, from their own room or while attending a private party on a hotel balcony. If they’re not one...
AZFamily
Rent prices in Phoenix starting to drop
Open division semifinals kick off Dec. 3 for Arizona high school football. The semifinal games kick off Dec. 3. The Liberty and Saguaro game is at Mountain Ridge high school, while the Chandler and Basha game is at Dobson high school. Cows cause slow MOOOving traffic on the Loop 101...
fox10phoenix.com
DEA raids Phoenix home and finds cockfighting ring with more than 100 roosters, agency says
PHOENIX - A possible drug bust turned into something very different and violent – an alleged rooster-fighting ring was found. The Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) raided a home this week in south Phoenix near 15th and Corona avenues. The agency says it found more than 100 roosters in the...
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
These 3 Arizona Suburbs are Among the Best in the West, Report
Suburbs located near large cities offer a slower lifestyle, more affordable housing and lower crime rates than large cities, while still providing the benefit of easy access to the bustling excitement of urban living. To determine the best suburbs to live in near a large city, SmartAsset compared close to...
AZFamily
What you should expect from Arizona's Tier 2 water restrictions
Phoenix taco truck owner tried to save victims in fiery car crash that killed 3 people. Edgar Ramirez tried to help the victims by using a fire extinguisher and said he gave it everything he had. “I sprayed the vehicle on fire, but there was absolutely no calming that fire down."
Lake runs dry: What is next for much-hyped MAGA star after Arizona defeat
Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake is reportedly preparing to file a lawsuit to challenge her midterm loss, marking the latest election drama in the Grand Canyon State as it works to certify its results next week.
kjzz.org
Pima County recommends masking again as COVID-19 cases rise
Cases of COVID-19, flu and RSV are on the rise in Arizona. And now, the Arizona Department of Health Services says eight Arizona counties, including Pima County, have returned to a high level of COVID transmission. Maricopa County remains at medium community levels. That means once again, masks are recommended...
'You Could See All The Outlines': Ancient Remains Uncovered In Phoenix
“You could see all the outlines of all the pit houses like so this entire section was just rows upon rows. It looked like a drawing almost."
AZFamily
Arizona is the only state that has medium/high COVID-19 levels in all its counties
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- COVID-19 is on the rise once again in Arizona. The latest numbers from the state health department show 12,987 cases and 42 new deaths. Eight Arizona counties currently have high transmission levels, and Arizona is the only state in the country where every single county has medium or high levels of COVID-19 transmission.
ksl.com
Prison time ordered for business owner convicted of stealing millions from government
SALT LAKE CITY — An Arizona business owner found guilty in Utah of making false claims to the government in order to obtain a $99 million contract will serve federal prison time and forfeit over $2 million from multiple bank accounts, district court records show. Whitney McBride, 41, of...
YAHOO!
Cochise County supervisors, Kari Lake and Mark Finchem had a no good, very bad day
In Cochise County, a judge on Thursday ordered the supervisors to certify the election and in under two hours, it was done. In Maricopa County, a federal court judge awarded sanctions in a "frivolous" lawsuit brought earlier this year by Kari Lake and Mark Finchem. “Imposing sanctions in this case...
AZFamily
Maricopa’s final election results aren’t missing thousands of votes
WASHINGTON (Politifact) - False claims about voting in Arizona’s largest county persist three weeks after the midterm election. One social media narrative claims Maricopa County’s voter turnout numbers “don’t add up.” That’s because the numbers shared in the post are missing necessary context. “Bombshell...
