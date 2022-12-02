FORT WORTH, TEXAS, December 5, 2022 – Two of professional rodeo’s most prestigious awards were bestowed on the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo recently in Las Vegas, Nev. The membership of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) honored the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo (FWSSR) with the Large Indoor Rodeo of the Year award for 2022. The highly coveted accolade recognizes the tremendous effort put forward by the FWSSR’s volunteers, officers, staff and contractors to create a superior experience for contestants and fans alike. This is the FWSSR’s first time to receive the recognition.

