fortworthreport.org
Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo claims 2 prestigious PRCA honors
FORT WORTH, TEXAS, December 5, 2022 – Two of professional rodeo’s most prestigious awards were bestowed on the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo recently in Las Vegas, Nev. The membership of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) honored the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo (FWSSR) with the Large Indoor Rodeo of the Year award for 2022. The highly coveted accolade recognizes the tremendous effort put forward by the FWSSR’s volunteers, officers, staff and contractors to create a superior experience for contestants and fans alike. This is the FWSSR’s first time to receive the recognition.
Local fraternity chapter to buy abandoned, historic Vickery school as southeast Fort Worth revitalization continues
The abandoned R. Vickery Elementary School at 1905 E. Vickery Blvd. is easily recognizable, with its faded blue facade, boarded-up windows and overgrown buses. The deteriorating historic school building, now owned by the city, has been closed since the 1980s and is often used as a shelter by people experiencing homelessness.
Why are Fort Worth street lights purple? The answer is not tied to TCU football — despite its success
While Fort Worth glows in the success of TCU football, the city’s streetlights aren’t — despite their purple appearance. That’s right, those purple streetlights you may have seen lighting up your neighborhood in a violet hue might evoke thoughts of TCU —or a well rehearsed number out of the musical Cats — but they’re not due to any sports teams’ success.
Where I Live: How Highland Hills in south Fort Worth shaped a longtime resident
Right off Interstate 20 between Campus Drive and Oak Grove Road, you’ll find Highland Hills. Some people may turn their nose down on my community, but to me it’s home! The streets I ran as a young girl are the same streets I drive every day to get to our family home.
Made in Tarrant: Local stationery store brings personalized touch to life’s special events
Editor’s note: Made in Tarrant is an occasional Q&A series on small businesses started in Tarrant County. Submit your business here. Who? Julie West, 57, is the founder of Paper Planet. When? West started her business at home back on Dec. 2, 2001. Her first brick-and-mortar store opened in...
Dallas-based company’s $70 million urban village called catalyst for ‘Rosedale Renaissance’
When community members, businesses and government officials met almost 23 years ago to discuss the future of the Evans and Rosedale Business and Cultural District, they envisioned turning the historic African-American neighborhood into a gateway that could start to repair years of disinvestment. Their goal? Redevelopment focused on economic growth,...
