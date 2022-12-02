ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo claims 2 prestigious PRCA honors

FORT WORTH, TEXAS, December 5, 2022 – Two of professional rodeo’s most prestigious awards were bestowed on the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo recently in Las Vegas, Nev. The membership of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) honored the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo (FWSSR) with the Large Indoor Rodeo of the Year award for 2022. The highly coveted accolade recognizes the tremendous effort put forward by the FWSSR’s volunteers, officers, staff and contractors to create a superior experience for contestants and fans alike. This is the FWSSR’s first time to receive the recognition.
Why are Fort Worth street lights purple? The answer is not tied to TCU football — despite its success

While Fort Worth glows in the success of TCU football, the city’s streetlights aren’t — despite their purple appearance. That’s right, those purple streetlights you may have seen lighting up your neighborhood in a violet hue might evoke thoughts of TCU —or a well rehearsed number out of the musical Cats — but they’re not due to any sports teams’ success.
Dallas-based company’s $70 million urban village called catalyst for ‘Rosedale Renaissance’

When community members, businesses and government officials met almost 23 years ago to discuss the future of the Evans and Rosedale Business and Cultural District, they envisioned turning the historic African-American neighborhood into a gateway that could start to repair years of disinvestment. Their goal? Redevelopment focused on economic growth,...

