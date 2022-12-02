ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
Roll Call Online

Final NDAA expected to rescind Pentagon vaccine mandate

The final version of the fiscal 2023 defense authorization bill is likely to rescind Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III’s August 2021 memo ordering COVID-19 vaccines for most troops, a source familiar with the matter said Monday. Ending the requirement, under which servicemembers who aren't fully vaccinated are subject...
Navy Times

GOP senators threaten to block NDAA over COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Nearly half of the Senate Republican caucus is threatening to block the annual defense authorization bill unless Congress agrees to abolish the military’s coronavirus vaccine mandate for troops and reinstate all those dismissed under the policy. “The vaccination mandate has forced our nation’s young patriotic men and women to...
POLITICO

Lawmakers’ omnibus hopes for mental health policies

MENTAL HEALTH HOPES — With another week of deal-making on the Hill ahead, one health issue is increasingly being discussed: mental health provisions. Republicans and Democrats alike told Ben and your host that mental health is a target to be included in an omnibus deal — and that conversations were ongoing last week.
Washington Examiner

Supreme Court justices question Biden administration’s reckless border policy

The Supreme Court heard oral arguments Tuesday in a lawsuit filed by Texas and Louisiana over Biden administration guidelines that severely restricted the Department of Homeland Security’s enforcement of federal immigration law against illegal aliens. Twenty other states supported Texas and Louisiana with amicus briefs, ranging from Arizona to...
C. Heslop

Update: The Sending Of A Fourth $1,400 Stimulus Check [Opinion]

63% of Americans support the federal government sending more stimulus checks. Inflation has plagued the country plenty, after the pandemic. Since the midterm elections, discussion about stimulus checks has returned among experts. Analysts monitoring it are weighing in on the likelihood of a fourth payment. Do these professional observers think Americans will get the money? What will happen to the child tax credit benefits?
Roll Call Online

Senate Banking Democrats plan bigger role in crypto legislation

After the demise of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, Senate Banking Democrats anticipate a bigger role for their committee in legislation for the industry in the next Congress after taking a back seat to the Senate Agriculture Committee this year. Senate Banking Chairman Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, said the committee so far had...
The Hill

Washington Examiner

Bipartisan energy permitting reform stands a chance, but the path is narrow

Energy project permitting reform is shaping up to be one of the few areas that look ripe for bipartisan deal-making in what will soon be a divided Congress. It may yet happen even before the current Congress is shown the door, as a unified Democratic government stays put for nearly another month, with President Joe Biden in the White House and Democratic majorities in the House and the Senate. That's because Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) will have another go at getting his Energy Independence and Security Act of 2022 tacked onto must-pass legislation — in this case, the annual defense spending bill. The chances look slim, though, ahead of Republicans taking the House majority on Jan. 3 when the 118th Congress opens. (Democrats will keep control of the Senate.)
nativenewsonline.net

Seven U.S. Senators Ask President to Release Leonard Peltier

Washington—Today, seven U.S. Senators submitted a letter to President Biden requesting clemency for American Indian Movement (AIM) activist and Turtle Mountain Chippewa citizen Leonard Peltier. Senators Tina Canish, Mazie K. Hirono, Patrick Leahy, Edward J. Markey, Bernard Sanders, Brian Schatz, and Elizabeth Warren co-wrote the letter, citing President Biden's...
New Hampshire Bulletin

Bill protecting same-sex marriage gains bipartisan support in U.S. Senate

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Senate cleared a key hurdle to passing a marriage equality bill Wednesday, garnering even more than the 60 senators from both political parties needed to move past a legislative filibuster.  The bill, which could win final passage in the Senate as soon as this week, would ensure same-sex and interracial couples […] The post Bill protecting same-sex marriage gains bipartisan support in U.S. Senate appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
Reuters

