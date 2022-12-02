Read full article on original website
Related
Fillmore County Journal
Steven Alan Lindstrom
Steven Alan Lindstrom, age 69 of Harmony, Minn., died Wednesday, November 30, 2022. A Mass will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, December 5, 2022, at St. Columban Catholic Church in Preston, Minn., with visitation an hour prior to Mass. A celebration of life will be held following Mass, at Harmony Golf Club.
Fillmore County Journal
Wanted: snowmobile club members
Calling all snowmobilers in Fillmore and Houston counties! Join your local snowmobile club!. Your help is needed to maintain the snowmobile trails in your county. If younger snowmobilers do not step up and help, the well-maintained trails in southeast Minnesota may not be available to ride within the next five to ten years.
Fillmore County Journal
SEMAC announces January 9 grant application deadline
This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through grants from the Minnesota State Arts Board thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts & cultural heritage fund. SEMAC, a non-profit arts agency, is designated by the State of Minnesota Arts Board as the regional arts council for...
Fillmore County Journal
Rushford hears from new public transit director
The November 28 Rushford Council meeting welcomed the new Rolling Hills Transit Director, Melinda Fields, who discussed upcoming plans and needs for the regional transportation company. It operates 13 routes within Dodge, rural Olmsted, Winona, Fillmore, and Houston counties. Service is available for anyone, providing curb-to-curb service with handicap accessibility at affordable rates.
Fillmore County Journal
Peering at the Past Warm tongues on frosted windows
It was challenging to keep a dwelling warm during winters of the early 1900s, according to Houston, Minnesota history columnist Ingrid Julsrud. The first seven years of her life, the family lived in rented houses that had no basement. The floors were cold; each autumn, her father purchased a large roll of tar paper or heavy blue paper and wrapped it around the foundation of the house. He attached it just above the stone foundation by nailing through wood laths. She surmised that he put rocks or bricks around the bottom to keep the wind from tearing the paper. After a snowfall, he would shovel snow around the bottom.
Fillmore County Journal
Rep. Davids announces state grants for City of Lanesboro
ST. PAUL – State Representative Greg Davids (R-Preston) announces that the City of Lanesboro will be receiving assistance for its wastewater and drinking water infrastructure from the State of Minnesota. “I congratulate the local and state officials who worked together and secured needed funding for these necessary projects,” Davids...
Fillmore County Journal
The future of vegetable farming has arrived in Wykoff
The vegetable farm of the future has arrived in Wykoff, a small farming community in Southeast Minnesota just 40 minutes from the hi-tech city of Rochester. Spouses Tony and Kelly Rahe are the owners of Rahe of Sunshine Farms. The farm is located behind the old bank in Wykoff and instead of vegetables growing in a garden of rich black dirt, the farm is a vertical hydroponic growing room located in a 40’x8’x9.5’ climate-control cargo container.
Fillmore County Journal
Fillmore County Historical Society holiday event returns
FOUNTAIN, MN — The Fillmore County Historical Society is proud to announce the return of HisTrees & More (formerly known as Christmas Trees & More.) In 2019, Sara Sturgis had just started as the new executive director of the Fillmore County Historical Society and one of the first comments she heard was “We just loved the tree event,” or “We really miss coming in and seeing all the decorated trees.” With her curiosity piqued, Sara pulled out old photo albums and found flyers that helped paint a picture of what they were talking about.
Fillmore County Journal
Bluff Country Singers Christmas concert
This year’s lineup for the Bluff Country Singers annual Christmas concerts on Sunday, December 11 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. should dispel any lingering doubts you may have about whether or not to attend. The mixed choral group, performing at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Spring Valley, has grown to an all-time high of 54 voices and features a dynamic mix of traditional and leading-edge arrangements.
Fillmore County Journal
Give thanks for good health by donating blood Help patients relying on blood transfusions throughout the holidays
The American Red Cross urges donors to shake up their holiday traditions and plan a time to give blood in the coming weeks. Blood and platelet donations tend to drop more than 20% during holiday weeks. Seasonal illness and the threat of winter weather can add more concern during a time of year that is traditionally hard on the nation’s blood supply.
Fillmore County Journal
Leadership student to learn from real-life experience
At the November 28 council meeting, the Caledonia City Council approved Robbie Sobczak’s request for his spring leadership class to begin the application process to designate Sprague Woods as a School Forest. Councilman Bob Klug started by asking, “Why do we need the DNR?”. DNA Forester Val Green...
Comments / 0