It was challenging to keep a dwelling warm during winters of the early 1900s, according to Houston, Minnesota history columnist Ingrid Julsrud. The first seven years of her life, the family lived in rented houses that had no basement. The floors were cold; each autumn, her father purchased a large roll of tar paper or heavy blue paper and wrapped it around the foundation of the house. He attached it just above the stone foundation by nailing through wood laths. She surmised that he put rocks or bricks around the bottom to keep the wind from tearing the paper. After a snowfall, he would shovel snow around the bottom.

