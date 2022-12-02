Following a competitive first half, the No. 11 Arkansas Razorbacks coasted to a 99-58 victory over San Jose State on Saturday at Bud Walton Arena. Star freshman Nick Smith Jr. made his first start as a Hog, and he did not disappoint. The five-star McDonald's All-American scored 16 points and added five assists and one rebound in his 24 minutes played.

