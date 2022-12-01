Read full article on original website
Loake opens new flagship shop on London’s Jermyn Street
British shoemakers Loake has announced the opening of a new 1,380 sq ft flagship store at 83 Jermyn Street in the heart of London’s St James’s, adding to its smaller existing store at 39C in Prince’s Arcade, which connects Piccadilly to Jermyn Street. It marks the sixth...
Asda plans 300 new UK convenience stores, creating 10,000 jobs
Supermarket hopes to grab bigger share of burgeoning sector, possibly threatening Sainsbury’s second position
Alleged Former Aldi Employee Warns Customers
Photo byPhoto byBy DoulosBen - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Amazon Workers Walk Off the Job On the Biggest Shopping Day Of the Year
Amazon warehouse workers have walked off the job on one of the busiest shopping days of the year to demand higher wages and better working conditions from the online retail giant. The strike was organized under “Make Amazon Pay,” an international campaign coordinated among trade unions, climate justice groups, and labor rights organizations. It calls upon Amazon to increase worker pay and stop busting warehouse employees’ efforts to unionize, as well as improve its environmental impact. Friday’s actions include walkouts, strikes, and forms of protest from thousands of Amazon warehouse workers across 40 countries and five continents on Black Friday,...
UK retailers boosted by November sales of winter coats and hot water bottles
Total sales rose by 4% but figures were helped by inflation masking lower volumes, says BRC
In-Store Netflix Shops Open in Walmart Locations Nationwide
Licensing deal will see Netflix hubs appearing in more than 2400 Walmart locations before the winter holidays. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Forbes.com, Corporate.Walmart.com, and Google.com.
JD transforms London’s Oxford Street store front into world’s biggest arcade machine
JD Sports has launched the next level of its ‘King of the Game’ campaign, transforming its Oxford Street store front into a huge, playable ‘JD ARcade’ game with the help of instant messaging app Snapchat. The augmented reality (AR) filter is one of the biggest of...
Dutch King orders investigation into the royals' colonial past
AMSTERDAM, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Dutch King Willem-Alexander has commissioned an independent research into the role of the royal family in the colonial past of the Netherlands, the Dutch government's information service (RVD) said on Tuesday.
Amazon Warehouse Robot Will Support and Eventually Replace Workers
Automated fulfillment solutions represent a compelling next-step evolution for retailers. At least for the giant players. Fresh off the news in October that Walmart had acquired Alert Innovation, a robotics automation company that “develops material-handling technology for automating order fulfillment in retail supply chains,” Amazon has just announced the launch of Sparrow, which it calls “an intelligent robotic system that streamlines the fulfillment process.”
Dig at UK housing site yields major 7th century treasures
LONDON (AP) — A 1,300-year-old gold and gemstone necklace found on the site of a new housing development marks the grave of a powerful woman who may have been an early Christian religious leader in Britain, archaeologists said Tuesday. Experts say the necklace, uncovered with other items near Northampton in central England, is part of the most significant early medieval burial of a woman ever found in the U.K. The woman is long gone – some tooth enamel is all that remains. But scientists say her long-buried trove will shed new light on life in 7th century England, a time when Christianity was battling with paganism for people’s allegiance. The items are “a definite statement of wealth as well as Christian faith,” said Lyn Blackmore, a senior finds specialist at Museum of London Archaeology, which made the discovery.
Nearly Eight out of 10 Italians Will Cut Back on Christmas Shopping This Year; Customer Experience Is the Key to Customer Retention
A new report by Signifyd shows a drop in online shopping in Europe with the risk of return fraud and false refund requests on the rise for e-commerce merchants. In the first half of 2022, online sales in Europe decreased by 16.6%. One out of two Italians did not complete...
Amazon Go Opens Another Suburban Store
Amazon has opened another Amazon Go store in Woodland Hills, California — its third in the area in recent months. The Amazon Go concept is typically found in cities, but the e-commerce giant has brought the concept to suburbs this year. The 5,000-square-foot store will feature grab-and-go food, a...
Brits Continue To Learn The Wonders Of E10 Fuel
It really is a wonderful gift from the government…. For those of us living in the United States, ethanol-laced gas has become a hiss and a byword for so many reasons. Even the environmentalists are increasingly realizing the detriments of the stuff. Now drivers on the other side of the pond are learning why we curse the stuff as they grapple with the reality of E10 fuel in the UK.
Grocers Turn to Retail Media to Supplement Consumer Revenue
This week in grocery, grocers tapped retail media, and a U.K. grocer tested robotic delivery. BJ’s Wholesale Club, for one, a membership-only warehouse club chain with 234 locations across 18 states, announced Thursday (Dec. 1) that it is launching BJ’s Media Edge, a Microsoft PromoteIQ-powered advertising initiative offering analytics-informed web, mobile and social media marketing solutions to brands.
Shoppers Stop Steps Up Beauty Offering, Turns Distributor
In a flip forward for the Indian beauty market, Indian department store chain Shoppers Stop, which is just shy of the 100-store mark across the country and a premium beauty destination for global brands, is revamping its fragrance category. The retailer is also launching into the beauty distribution space for the first time, debuting brands like Maison Margiela, Atelier Cologne and Viktor & Rolf in India, with a new vertical — wholly owned subsidiary Global SS Beauty. More from WWDL'Oreal RTW Spring 2023Mermaid-Core Beauty Looks at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023Eye Candy: Inside the 2022 Fragrance Foundation Awards Other brands being launched this week...
Donna Ida launches first men's jeans and plans plus size and maternity styles for women
Donna Ida has made the first move into men's jeans with the launch of the Jack jeans, and is promising further styles for men, along with plus size and maternity styles for women also on the horizon for early 2023. 'Jack' is the premium women's jeans specialist's first ever style...
Converse and Vans compete to be Schuh's top selling Christmas shoe
Scottish-based footwear retailer Schuh has revealed the top-selling shoes for Christmas over the past 12 years, with Converse taking the lead. Schuh is a footwear retailer based in Livingston, Scotland. It boasts 132 stores in the UK and Ireland and stocks over 80 brands, such as Converse, Vans, UGG, Nike, Adidas, as well as its own brand.
Retail Success: Great American Home Store
Great American Home Store Addresses Tech Challenges. The marketing team at fast- growing, technology- driven GAHS shares their thoughts about data collection, software integration, analysis and more. A lot has happened since Furniture World last spoke with Ron Becker, one of the founders and general manager of The Great American...
Save $240 on a best-selling robot vacuum with this Cyber Monday deal at Amazon
Cyber Monday deals aren't over just yet. You can save $240 on a new Roborock S7 Robot Vacuum deal at Amazon while supplies last.
Retailers see tidal wave of returns across November 2022
Despite Black Friday sales exceeding expectations, retailers have been brought back down to Earth with a tidal wave of returns across November. Findings from retail returns expert ReBound, who work with major retailers including ASOS, River Island, and Crocs, revealed that November 2022 returns were 26.6% higher than November 2021.
