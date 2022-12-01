ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

theindustry.fashion

Loake opens new flagship shop on London’s Jermyn Street

British shoemakers Loake has announced the opening of a new 1,380 sq ft flagship store at 83 Jermyn Street in the heart of London’s St James’s, adding to its smaller existing store at 39C in Prince’s Arcade, which connects Piccadilly to Jermyn Street. It marks the sixth...
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Alleged Former Aldi Employee Warns Customers

Photo byPhoto byBy DoulosBen - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Rolling Stone

Amazon Workers Walk Off the Job On the Biggest Shopping Day Of the Year

Amazon warehouse workers have walked off the job on one of the busiest shopping days of the year to demand higher wages and better working conditions from the online retail giant. The strike was organized under “Make Amazon Pay,” an international campaign coordinated among trade unions, climate justice groups, and labor rights organizations. It calls upon Amazon to increase worker pay and stop busting warehouse employees’ efforts to unionize, as well as improve its environmental impact. Friday’s actions include walkouts, strikes, and forms of protest from thousands of Amazon warehouse workers across 40 countries and five continents on Black Friday,...
Joel Eisenberg

In-Store Netflix Shops Open in Walmart Locations Nationwide

Licensing deal will see Netflix hubs appearing in more than 2400 Walmart locations before the winter holidays. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Forbes.com, Corporate.Walmart.com, and Google.com.
PYMNTS

Amazon Warehouse Robot Will Support and Eventually Replace Workers

Automated fulfillment solutions represent a compelling next-step evolution for retailers. At least for the giant players. Fresh off the news in October that Walmart had acquired Alert Innovation, a robotics automation company that “develops material-handling technology for automating order fulfillment in retail supply chains,” Amazon has just announced the launch of Sparrow, which it calls “an intelligent robotic system that streamlines the fulfillment process.”
The Associated Press

Dig at UK housing site yields major 7th century treasures

LONDON (AP) — A 1,300-year-old gold and gemstone necklace found on the site of a new housing development marks the grave of a powerful woman who may have been an early Christian religious leader in Britain, archaeologists said Tuesday. Experts say the necklace, uncovered with other items near Northampton in central England, is part of the most significant early medieval burial of a woman ever found in the U.K. The woman is long gone – some tooth enamel is all that remains. But scientists say her long-buried trove will shed new light on life in 7th century England, a time when Christianity was battling with paganism for people’s allegiance. The items are “a definite statement of wealth as well as Christian faith,” said Lyn Blackmore, a senior finds specialist at Museum of London Archaeology, which made the discovery.
retailleader.com

Amazon Go Opens Another Suburban Store

Amazon has opened another Amazon Go store in Woodland Hills, California — its third in the area in recent months. The Amazon Go concept is typically found in cities, but the e-commerce giant has brought the concept to suburbs this year. The 5,000-square-foot store will feature grab-and-go food, a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Motorious

Brits Continue To Learn The Wonders Of E10 Fuel

It really is a wonderful gift from the government…. For those of us living in the United States, ethanol-laced gas has become a hiss and a byword for so many reasons. Even the environmentalists are increasingly realizing the detriments of the stuff. Now drivers on the other side of the pond are learning why we curse the stuff as they grapple with the reality of E10 fuel in the UK.
PYMNTS

Grocers Turn to Retail Media to Supplement Consumer Revenue

This week in grocery, grocers tapped retail media, and a U.K. grocer tested robotic delivery. BJ’s Wholesale Club, for one, a membership-only warehouse club chain with 234 locations across 18 states, announced Thursday (Dec. 1) that it is launching BJ’s Media Edge, a Microsoft PromoteIQ-powered advertising initiative offering analytics-informed web, mobile and social media marketing solutions to brands.
WWD

Shoppers Stop Steps Up Beauty Offering, Turns Distributor

In a flip forward for the Indian beauty market, Indian department store chain Shoppers Stop, which is just shy of the 100-store mark across the country and a premium beauty destination for global brands, is revamping its fragrance category. The retailer is also launching into the beauty distribution space for the first time, debuting brands like Maison Margiela, Atelier Cologne and Viktor & Rolf in India, with a new vertical — wholly owned subsidiary Global SS Beauty. More from WWDL'Oreal RTW Spring 2023Mermaid-Core Beauty Looks at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023Eye Candy: Inside the 2022 Fragrance Foundation Awards Other brands being launched this week...
theindustry.fashion

Converse and Vans compete to be Schuh's top selling Christmas shoe

Scottish-based footwear retailer Schuh has revealed the top-selling shoes for Christmas over the past 12 years, with Converse taking the lead. Schuh is a footwear retailer based in Livingston, Scotland. It boasts 132 stores in the UK and Ireland and stocks over 80 brands, such as Converse, Vans, UGG, Nike, Adidas, as well as its own brand.
furninfo.com

Retail Success: Great American Home Store

Great American Home Store Addresses Tech Challenges. The marketing team at fast- growing, technology- driven GAHS shares their thoughts about data collection, software integration, analysis and more. A lot has happened since Furniture World last spoke with Ron Becker, one of the founders and general manager of The Great American...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
theindustry.fashion

Retailers see tidal wave of returns across November 2022

Despite Black Friday sales exceeding expectations, retailers have been brought back down to Earth with a tidal wave of returns across November. Findings from retail returns expert ReBound, who work with major retailers including ASOS, River Island, and Crocs, revealed that November 2022 returns were 26.6% higher than November 2021.

