Read full article on original website
Related
theindustry.fashion
Converse and Vans compete to be Schuh's top selling Christmas shoe
Scottish-based footwear retailer Schuh has revealed the top-selling shoes for Christmas over the past 12 years, with Converse taking the lead. Schuh is a footwear retailer based in Livingston, Scotland. It boasts 132 stores in the UK and Ireland and stocks over 80 brands, such as Converse, Vans, UGG, Nike, Adidas, as well as its own brand.
ICSC New York: Confronting Rapid Change and Uncertainty
Amid global economic uncertainty and fast-changing shopping patterns, ICSC New York, an annual two-day gathering of hundreds of dealmakers and real estate and retail experts, is back in real life as of Tuesday, at the Javits Center on Manhattan’s West Side. The event was last held live in 2019 due to COVID-19, but with the rollout of vaccines, there was anticipation and optimism in the air leading up to this year’s gathering. The retail environment has changed too, and many retailers are beyond rationalizing their store portfolios after experiencing bankruptcies and reassessing locations, and renegotiating with landlords for shorter, more favorable leases,...
Brits Continue To Learn The Wonders Of E10 Fuel
It really is a wonderful gift from the government…. For those of us living in the United States, ethanol-laced gas has become a hiss and a byword for so many reasons. Even the environmentalists are increasingly realizing the detriments of the stuff. Now drivers on the other side of the pond are learning why we curse the stuff as they grapple with the reality of E10 fuel in the UK.
theindustry.fashion
Donna Ida launches first men's jeans and plans plus size and maternity styles for women
Donna Ida has made the first move into men's jeans with the launch of the Jack jeans, and is promising further styles for men, along with plus size and maternity styles for women also on the horizon for early 2023. 'Jack' is the premium women's jeans specialist's first ever style...
theindustry.fashion
VF Corporation revises outlook as CEO steps down
VF Corporation, the parent company of Vans and Timberland, has announced that Steve Rendle has retired from his position as Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. The company confirmed it has already commenced a search for a permanent Chief Executive Officer and has retained a leading executive search firm to support its evaluation of internal and external candidates.
theindustry.fashion
Government ‘going backwards’ on green investment, says CBI Director General
Companies have been left “confused and disappointed” as the Government has started “going backwards” on encouraging green growth in the UK, the leader of one of the country’s biggest business groups has said. Confederation of British Industry Director General Tony Danker said that neither Rishi...
theindustry.fashion
Retailers see tidal wave of returns across November 2022
Despite Black Friday sales exceeding expectations, retailers have been brought back down to Earth with a tidal wave of returns across November. Findings from retail returns expert ReBound, who work with major retailers including ASOS, River Island, and Crocs, revealed that November 2022 returns were 26.6% higher than November 2021.
theindustry.fashion
Footasylum opens first store under new ownership and unveils expansion plans
Footasylum has opened its first new store under its new ownership – located in Cheshunt, Hertfordshire – and says it has a "strong pipeline" of new openings planned for 2023. The Rochdale-headquartered footwear and streetwear retailer was acquired by private equity firm Aurelius Group in August of this...
Comments / 0