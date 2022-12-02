Read full article on original website
Related
Benzinga
Crypto Whale Just Moved $23M Worth Of Ethereum (ETH) Off Bitfinex
What happened: An Ethereum ETH/USD whale sent $23,083,448 worth of Ethereum off Bitfinex. The ETH address associated with this transaction has been identified as:. Why it matters: Whales typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their investments for an extended period of time. Storing large amounts of money on an exchange presents an additional risk of theft, as exchange wallets are the most sought-after target for cryptocurrency hackers.
Benzinga
Status Money Is Joining Benzinga In NYC At Our Fintech Deal Day & Awards Event
After recently launching the Status Credit Card, with unlimited 2% cashback or Bitcoin rewards on every purchase, Status Money is proud to sponsor Benzinga Fintech Deal Day on December 8th in New York City. This event will be the biggest gathering of capital markets fintech leaders and a perfect opportunity to meet B2B fintech leaders all in one place.
Benzinga
Anonymous Bitcoin Whale Just Moved $27M Worth Of BTC Off Bitfinex
What happened: A Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just sent $27,448,220 worth of Bitcoin off Bitfinex. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: #. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their investments for an extended period of time. Storing large amounts of money on an exchange presents an additional risk of theft, as exchange wallets are the most sought-after target for cryptocurrency hackers.
Benzinga
2,367 ETH Worth $2M Was Just Burned
What happened: On Sunday a total of 2,367.61 Ether ETH/USD worth $2,995,859, based on the current value of Ethereum at time of publication ($1,265.35), was burned from Ethereum transactions. Burning is when a coin or token is sent to an unusable wallet to remove it from circulation. Why it matters:...
Trump-Linked Digital World Stock Nears Apex Of This Breakout Pattern: What To Watch
Digital World Acquisition Corp DWAC was sliding more than 4% on Monday, with the bears trying to break the stock down from an inside bar pattern. The special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) saw increased interest in November after former President Donald Trump announced a bid for the 2024 presidential election. The SPAC was the ninth most-searched-for ticker on Benzinga Pro last month.
Food Stamps Schedule: New York Benefits for December 2022 and Where To Find SNAP Discounts
New York state residents who qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits can expect to get their payments according to the usual schedule in December 2022. For residents of...
Benzinga
Why This Precious Metal Could Rally As Fed Continues Rate Hikes Amid Elevated Inflation
With movements in the U.S. dollar, is could be worth looking at how precious metals are responding and whether one could find inflated returns in the long run. On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that when currencies weaken, “we often think of the metals, industrials and precious metals rallying.”
Benzinga
6,153 Bitcoin Was Just Transferred Between 2 Wallets
What happened: $105,133,433 worth of Bitcoin BTC/USD was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's bitcoin wallet address has been identified as: #. $105 million worth of Bitcoin was sent to an unknown recipient, with Bitcoin wallet address: 39wkAuwuc7fX11v8HsFTo5s8MSxNq5m1ss. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency...
Benzinga
Aimco Comments on Proxy Advisory Firm Recommendations
Apartment Investment and Management Company AIV ("Aimco" or the "Company") today commented on a report published by Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. ("ISS") in connection with Aimco's 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders ("Annual Meeting"), to be held on December 16, 2022. We are pleased that ISS recommends stockholders vote FOR Jay...
Benzinga
Expert Ratings for Spirit Realty Cap
Within the last quarter, Spirit Realty Cap SRC has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Spirit Realty Cap. The company has an average price target of $42.75 with a high of $50.00 and a low of $37.00.
Benzinga
2023 Predictions From Standard Chartered: Bitcoin $5,000, Gold Soars, And Trouble For Biden
According to Standard Chartered analysts, the present crypto winter might grow even colder. Eric Robertsen, the bank's Global Head of Research, forecasted numerous possibilities for 2023, including Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world's largest cryptocurrency, falling to as low as $5,000 next year, along with the impeachment of President Joe Biden, among other unexpected shocks.
'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author On Why Silicon Valley Fears Elon Musk's Twitter: 'He Doesn't Need A Job Or Money'
"Rich Dad Poor Dad" author Robert Kiyosaki who endorsed Donald Trump in the 2016 election and has co-authored two books with the former president, on Saturday took to Twitter to extend his support for Elon Musk. What Happened: The best-selling author questioned why Silicon Valley’s "WOKE" feared Musk, apparently referring...
Benzinga
From YouTube To Nasdaq: How FaZe Clan Transformed An eSports Channel Into A Multi-Million-Dollar Business Backed By Pitbull, Offset And Others
What started as a community of "Call of Duty" players, became a company listed on the Nasdaq NDAQ 12 years later. On May 30, 2010, the first video of the FaZe Snipping channel was posted on YouTube. It depicted the skills and trick shots of three players: Eric "CLipZ" Rivera, Jeff "House Cat" Emann (now known as "Timid") and Ben "Resistance" Christensen.
Facebook's own oversight board slams its special program for VIPs
Oversight board says Facebook parent Meta appears to be more concerned with avoiding "provoking" VIPs and evading accusations of censorship than balancing tricky questions of free speech and safety.
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, And Why Dogecoin Is Showing Resilience Amid FTX Aftershock
Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories. The markets ended the week higher, despite a strong jobs report, which may increase the likelihood of the Federal Reserve maintaining a hawkish stance on interest rates. The S&P 500 finished the week higher by 1.13%, the Nasdaq Composite was up by 1.56%, and the Dow Industrials gained 0.24% for the week.
Benzinga
LITE4NITE SPORTS Offers New Patented Sports Products For Licensing
Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - December 5, 2022) - LITE4NITE® SPORTS, founded in 1975, has unveiled several new patented Sports and Outdoors products available for licensing. LITE4NITE designed their LED Elektron™ Sportsballs for over 50 million players who play baseball, softball, tennis, pickleball, badminton, lacrosse, field hockey, and cricket as...
Benzinga
Expert Ratings for R1 RCM
Over the past 3 months, 9 analysts have published their opinion on R1 RCM RCM stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Benzinga
Tilray Stock Flies High Amid SAFE Banking Hopes: Here's Why Sentiment Has Turned Bullish
Tilray Brands, Inc TLRY surged 11.79% at one point on Monday, with continued momentum after skyrocketing a total of 25% since Nov. 28. Renewed hope that the Secure and Fair Enforcement Banking Act of 2021 (SAFE Banking Act) will pass through the Senate during this lame-duck session has helped to lift the beaten-down cannabis sector.
Benzinga
Where Aon Stands With Analysts
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Aon AON within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Aon. The company has an average price target of $303.25 with a high of $360.00 and a low of $255.00.
Tesla Short Sellers Profited Nearly $12 Billion in 2022
Short sellers who bet against Tesla this year have lined their pockets. Shares of the Musk-led company have had their worst year in Tesla's history.
Comments / 0