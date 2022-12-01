Read full article on original website
“12 Days of Giftmas”
Dave and Jen are giving YOU the gifts this holiday season!. They’re giving away $50 and $100 gift cards to American Crafts by Robbie Dein on the downtown Ithaca Commons!. From pottery, jewelry, woodwork, glass you’ll find hundreds of unique, one-of-a-kind items for everyone on your gift list!
Phishing email scam reported in Tompkins County
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A new phishing scam in Ithaca. The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office has received reports of scammers sending emails out attempting to get people to pay for traffic violations they claim were recorded by cameras in the city. Officials say Ithaca does not utilize traffic cameras for enforcement, nor will law enforcement solicit money over the phone.
Ithaca’s gas prices fall, diesel prices rise
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Gas prices continue to fall across New York and in the Southern Tier. According to Triple A, Ithaca’s gas price this morning is three cents lower than last week. The average is $3.76. New York’s gas price averages at $3.70, down nine cents from a week ago.
Deputies searching for two men in Newfield shooting incident
NEWFIELD, N.Y. (WHCU) — Two people are wanted for firing shots Friday night in Newfield. The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office says two men were throwing trash from their Jeep to the side of the road when a passerby pulled up behind them and asked questions. The victim told...
