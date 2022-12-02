Read full article on original website
kalb.com
8-year-old girl dies following house fire in Leesville
LEESVILLE, La. (KPLC) - A child injured in a fire in Leesville last week has died, authorities said. The girl was one of two pulled from the house fire in the 100 block of E. North Street. The fire was reported at 11:57 p.m. on Nov. 29. Neighbors said they...
KNOE TV8
Man dies after boat strikes downed tree, ejecting him; 4-year-old survives unhurt
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) — A boating accident has claimed the life of a 37-year-old Natchitoches Parish man. Jack Crowell, 37, of Natchitoches, was ejected from his 17-foot boat when it struck a downed tree in Cane River near the 300 block of Shoreline Drive in Natchitoches about 6:30 p.m. Saturday (Dec. 3), the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reports.
KSLA
3 arrested, including Sabine Parish reserve deputy, in bar fight in Zwolle
ZWOLLE, La. (KSLA) - Three people have been taken into custody after a bar fight in Zwolle over the weekend, the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office reports. Sheriff Aaron Mitchell says the fight happened at The Border lounge in Zwolle during the early morning hours of Saturday, Dec. 3. Around 1 a.m., several people got into a fight inside the bar; the fight then moved outside.
Louisiana reserve deputy arrested, suspended; Sheriff asks for prayers
A Reserve Deputy with the Sabine Parish Sheriff's office has been suspended, and Sheriff Aaron Mitchell has asked everyone to pray for Mr. Bobby Parrie Jr.'s speedy recovery after an altercation occurred at "The Border" lounge in the City of Zwolle early on Saturday morning.
kalb.com
RPSO seeking runaway juvenile: Za’Nayla Rocheal Martin
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, Za’Nayla Rocheal Martin. Za’Nayla is a 14-year-old Black girl, with black hair and brown eyes. She is 4′ 11″ tall and weighs 115 pounds. On...
kalb.com
RPSO investigating shooting in Kelley Land area of Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking into a shooting that occurred on Cavan Circle in the Kelley Land area of Alexandria on Monday, Dec. 5. RPSO learned of the shooting around 3:52 p.m. Their investigation indicates that one person sustained injuries and was transported...
kalb.com
APD investigating shooting on North Mall Drive
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is looking into shots fired on the 2000 block of North Mall Drive on the evening of Dec. 5. According to APD, a man was seen walking around the area with a gun, followed by reports of gunfire in the area. The unknown person with the gun fled the scene in a vehicle. Nobody was injured, but a car was spotted in the area with a bullet hole. APD is unsure if the car was a deliberate target.
Reserve Sheriff’s Deputy in Louisiana and Two Other Men Arrested in Connection With Bar Fight that Left One Man Severely Injured
Reserve Sheriff’s Deputy in Louisiana and Two Other Men Arrested in Connection With Bar Fight that Left One Man Severely Injured. On Monday, December 5, 2022, at 11:00 AM the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that Zwolle Police Officers arrested Kobe Cartinez in an investigation of a fight that occurred at “The Border” lounge Friday night.
kalb.com
Man shot by APD officer on Thanksgiving has been arrested
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Sunday, the Alexandria Police Department arrested a man who allegedly attacked an APD officer before being shot on Nov. 24. Jason Shackleford, 34, is charged with attempted first-degree murder of a police officer, disarming of a police officer, possession of fentanyl (less than two grams), resisting an officer by force of violence and disturbing the peace.
KSLA
NPD: 2 additional suspects identified in shooting on Lakeview Drive
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - According to the Natchitoches Police Department(NPD), two more suspects have been identified in a shooting on Lakeview Drive that happened on Nov. 22. On Dec. 2, NPD identified Jashawn Hill and Evelyn Coley as alleged suspects in a shooting that happened late November. Hill is wanted...
kjas.com
Newton County Sheriff's Report for Mon, Dec 5th, 2022
MISSING PERSON – JOSHUA IAN LARKIN: Joshua Ian Larkin, W/M, Ht. 6’0, weighs about 180 lbs., 38 Years of Age, short brown hair with green eyes is listed as a “Missing Person”. A copy of his photograph is posted on our Newton Sheriff’s Facebook page and in area newspapers. Anyone who has information regarding Joshua Ian Larkin’s location is asked to contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Office at (409)379-3636 or 3637.
KPLC TV
Vernon Sheriff: Man found in house fire believed to have committed suicide
Vernon Parish, LA (KPLC) - Authorities believe a man set fire to a home in the area of O’Hara Road, then committed suicide. The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to the home around 12:36 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, due to a domestic disturbance involving a firearm.
kalb.com
Christmas Cheer Food Drive aims to collect food for families in need
COLFAX, La. (KALB) - It is officially weigh-in week for the Food Bank of Central Louisiana’s annual Christmas Cheer Food Drive. Every year, the food bank and our local schools work together to collect food that goes directly to people in need in those communities. Students spent the month...
Sheriff’s Deputies and Police Officers in Louisiana Assist Firefighters in Rescuing Children from Early Morning Fire
Sheriff’s Deputies and Police Officers in Louisiana Assist Firefighters in Rescuing Children from Early Morning Fire. Leesville, Louisiana – The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on December 1, 2022, that on November 30, 2022, at approximately 12:10 a.m., deputies helped Leesville Police Department officers and Leesville Fire Department firefighters at a residential fire in the area of East North Street.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Fight breaks out on parade route
The Natchitoches Parish Journal was made aware of a video filmed by a parade attendee that captured a fight during the Christmas Parade on December 3, 2022. The video shows the Natchitoches Chief of Police and a School Color Guard passing by just before the fight started. Video Clip obtain...
KPLC TV
Leesville Christmas Lights Display
The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Shooting suspect, 20-year-old Damien Guidry Jr., ‘a good child’. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
ktalnews.com
‘Give it to God:’ Zwolle woman set to turn 100
ZWOLLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Sabine Parish woman is set to turn 100 next week, but the celebration will happen early for this youthful centurion. Murline Cooper Finuf is turning 100 years young on December 5. Aimwell Baptist Church in Zwolle, where Murline has been a member since 1983, is throwing a bash on Saturday from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. in her honor.
louisianaradionetwork.com
Five Fort Polk soldiers charged with drugging and raping two Vernon Parish Women
Five soldiers stationed at Ft. Polk are in the Vernon Parish Jail today, charged with raping two women in Rosepine on November 25th. Sheriff Sam Craft says the women knew one of the soldiers, and that all five of them gave the two spiked alcohol. He says once the women were incapacitated the men raped them.
kalb.com
Hicks student wins Vernon Parish’s American Legion Oratorical Competition
VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Hicks student recently won the Vernon Parish’s American Legion Oratorical Competition. Hailey Wolff, a tenth grader, won the first prize of $250 and will now compete at the district level in Alexandria on January 21, 2023, against the winners from other parishes. Each...
kalb.com
Natchitoches Christmas Parade ushers in the holiday spirit
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The streets of Natchitoches were filled with holiday cheer on Saturday, as the city hosted its annual Christmas parade during its 96th annual Christmas celebration. The City of Lights is known for its Christmas traditions, lighting up the city with festive decorations. During the parade, floats,...
